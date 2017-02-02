Powerdyne International, Inc. in Final Negotiations for Lease Agreement

WARWICK, RI--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Powerdyne International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PWDY) announced that it is in final negotiations with Energex Services, Inc. ("Energex") an energy company which explores and develops oil and gas fields.

Powerdyne's management is currently finalizing an agreement to fulfill power requirements for certain Energex' projects. Once signed, the Company will release the agreement's details.

"We have come a very long way and are seeing all of our team's hard work come to fruition," said Powerdyne International's CEO, James O'Rourke. "We expect that this will be one of several projects Powerdyne will be involved in during 2017."

Energex is an independent, integrated, crude oil and natural gas company with oil and gas wells in the continental United States. The company's strategy is to maximize the rate of return on investment of its capital by controlling capital and operating costs and maximizing reserve recoveries of oil and natural gas. Energex focuses on cost-effective use of advanced technology associated with four-dimensional seismic and micro-seismic data, the development of reservoir simulation models, the use of improved drill bits, mud motors and mud additives for horizontal drilling, formation evaluation and horizontal completion methods. These advanced technologies reduce the investment risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development and exploitation.

About Powerdyne International, Inc.:

Powerdyne International, Inc. (www.powerdyneinternational.com) provides power solutions designed to be installed in virtually any location worldwide. The Company's target customer typically uses the PDI Power Solution to produce its own primary or supplemental power which is useful in any situation where reliable and cost effective power is needed.

Powerdyne is founded on the ability to produce primary and supplemental power using custom-built gas generators which produces electricity cheaper than existing means. The Company expects that the difference between its costs of generating electricity versus its customer's current cost will result in a substantial savings.

For more information on Powerdyne International go to: www.powerdyneinternational.com

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance, including statements concerning the impact of marketing strategies, new product introductions and innovation, deliveries of product, sales, earnings and margins and include statements regarding the expected savings from generating electricity, the future revenue to be sufficient to fund its financing needs, . These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties including the risk that the revenue generated from operations is less than anticipated and not enough to fund the Company's financing needs. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.