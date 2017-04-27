Powered by Greentube Pro, Foxwoods' Social Casino Posts Significant Revenue & User Growth

FoxwoodsONLINE Sees Impressive 300% Increase in Database Growth, 45% Increase in Gross Revenue, Double Digit Increases in Daily and Monthly Active Users

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - GiGse -- Foxwoods Resort Casino, with partners Greentube Pro, has seen notable growth since the April 2016 launch of their revamped social gaming platform. Today, both parties announced impressive revenue numbers for the past six-month period as well as a dramatic increase in the number of active daily and monthly users.

Foxwoods' platform, FoxwoodsONLINE, is powered by Greentube Pro, Greentube's private-label social casino marketing platform. Foxwoods Resort Casino is the largest resort casino in North America. Greentube -- a subsidiary of the Novomatic Group -- is a leading developer and provider of iGaming solutions for the Internet, mobile devices and iTV.

FoxwoodsONLINE reported the following metrics:

300% increase in FoxwoodsONLINE's user database

45% increase in gross revenue

20% rise in Year over Year daily active users

51% rise in Year over Year monthly active users

"We are incredibly pleased to see our platform performing so well," said Gabriel Cianchetto, Greentube Pro President for North American Market Development. "We continue to innovate and create new ways to attract, engage and retain players. It is gratifying to see our efforts working."

"We looked to Greentube to develop a formidable social platform that engages players and extends the same incredible gaming experience that our guests have grown to love at our property," said Seth Young, Director of Online Gaming for Foxwoods Resort Casino. "We look forward to another excellent year with our partners at Greentube."

FoxwoodsONLINE is powered by Greentube Pro, Greentube's private-label social casino marketing platform created by Kenny Huang and his team at BlueBat Games -- a Greentube subsidiary. The platform allows for in-game marketing capabilities via multiple channels and tracks with the evolution of modern life including shopping, socializing and more from the convenience of any device. The platform is designed to engage players across all devices.

About Greentube

Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions is a leading developer and provider of iGaming solutions for the Internet, mobile devices and iTV, specializing in the development of 3D downloadable games, casino, poker, bingo and games of skill. Founded in 1998, Greentube is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Novomatic Group, one of the biggest producers and operators of gaming technologies and one of the largest integrated gaming companies in the world.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

25 Years Proud: Since 1992, Foxwoods Resort Casino has offered guests The Wonder Of It All as the premier resort destination in the Northeast. As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods offers a vast array of gaming in seven casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels, restaurants from gourmet to quick service, world-renowned spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, and exclusive retailers. Foxwoods is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and was the first full-service casino built on tribal land, pioneering a nationwide movement that now includes more than 400 gaming properties owned and operated by over 200 tribes across the U.S. For more information on Foxwoods and the property's 25th anniversary celebrations, visit foxwoods.com.