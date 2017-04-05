Powered by Greentube Pro, Treasure Island Resort & Casino Launches Next-Gen Social Casino Platform

Social Casino Designed to Meet Modern Player Demands While Drawing them to Property

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Greentube and the Prairie Island Indian Community, a federally-recognized Indian Tribe, today announced that they have launched playTIcasino -- their next-generation social casino platform for the Tribe's Minnesota-based property, Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

"We looked to Greentube to create a branded social gaming platform that allows our players a chance to experience Treasure Island in a new and exciting way," said Shelley Buck, Prairie Island Tribal Council President. "With playTIcasino they can now play their favorite Treasure Island games anytime and anywhere, which increases brand loyalty and allows our guests to play individually, connect with friends via Facebook and even compete in tournaments."

Treasure Island, the Midwest's premier casino and entertainment destination, will be one of the first casinos in Minnesota to launch a digital gaming platform with a range of slot and gaming offerings comparable to its brick-and-mortar establishment. The playTIcasino experience is designed to engage players while enticing them to visit the Treasure Island property in-person.

"We partnered with Treasure Island because they value innovation, as opposed to merely following others," said Gabriel Cianchetto, President of market development for Greentube North America. "Our collaboration produced a social casino that engages players via a complex experiential criterion that includes external entertainment, prizes, player incentives and more. The days of engaging players on just their game preferences have passed."

The social casino is powered by Greentube Pro, Greentube's private-label social casino marketing platform created by Kenny Huang and his team at BlueBat Games -- a Greentube subsidiary. The platform allows for in-game marketing capabilities via multiple channels and tracks with the evolution of modern life including shopping, socializing and more from the convenience of any device. PlayTIcasino provides an added dimension for current guests, but aims to attract the millennial demographic -- a generation that has proved to be less enthusiastic about the traditional casino environment. The platform is designed to engage players across all devices with unique features including:

A True Branded Experience

The Greentube team visited the property several times in order to capture the look and feel that reflects the physical appearance of the Treasure Island Resort & Casino. To see how playTIcasino looks, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUczN8w2laY.

Mobile Play

Whether mobile or online, playTIcasino operates on one seamless platform that offers the same virtual experience and rewards. Players can log in and double down wherever they have a broadband connection. The playTIcasino app is available on Google Play or the App Store now.

About Greentube

Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions is a leading developer and provider of iGaming solutions for the Internet, mobile devices and iTV, specializing in the development of 3D downloadable games, casino, poker, bingo and games of skill. Founded in 1998, Greentube is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Novomatic Group, one of the biggest producers and operators of gaming technologies and one of the largest integrated gaming companies in the world.

About the Prairie Island Indian Community

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, which began in 1984 as Island Bingo and has evolved into one of the premier entertainment destinations in the Midwest. They also own and operate Mount Frontenac Golf Course and the Dakota Station. The success of the Community's business holdings has allowed it to provide for its members, achieve self-governance, and donate to thousands of charitable causes as well as the surrounding communities. Visit Prairieisland.org.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino resort in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. Treasure Island offers guests some of the best gaming, accommodations, food service and nationally known entertainment in the casino industry. Treasure Island's Caribbean themed facility features over 2,200 slots, 17 blackjack tables, 26 carnival games, a 7-table poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Casino guests can relax in Treasure Island's luxurious 493-room hotel and take in a show in the 3,000-seat Island Event and Convention Center or the new outdoor concert venue. Additional guest amenities include a 137-slip marina, 95-site RV-park, a 100-passenger cruise yacht and Island Xtreme Bowl, a 24-lane bowling center, The Lagoon water park and Wave Spa, arcade and lounge. An $86 million improvement project is currently underway at the property which includes an addition to The Lagoon water park, 300 new hotel rooms and other amenities. Visit TIcasino.com.