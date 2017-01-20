PowerStream donates more than $205,000 to United Way

2016 employee campaign was one of the company's most successful

VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - PowerStream's 2016 Employee United Way Campaign was one of the company's most successful to date, resulting in a near record-setting donation of $205,145 that will be shared between the United Way Toronto & York Region and the United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

The announcement was made at PowerStream's head office on Wednesday as part of an official cheque presentation ceremony involving several company officials including Maurizio Bevilacqua, PowerStream Board Chair and Mayor of Vaughan; Frank Scarpitti, Board Member and Mayor of Markham; Jeff Lehman, Board Member and Mayor of Barrie; Brian Bentz, President and CEO; Dennis Nolan, EVP, Corporate Services & Secretary and Campaign Co-Chair; and Bill Schmidt, VP, Information Services and Campaign Co-Chair. They presented the cheque to Daniele Zanotti, CEO, United Way Toronto & York Region; and Dale Biddell, CEO United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

The donation is consistent with PowerStream's commitment to support the communities in which its customers live, work and play. The company's annual campaign includes a variety of employee-focused initiatives that help to raise funds for the United Way and its agencies. In 2016, the initiatives included payroll deductions, a corn roast, employee bingo, 50/50 draws and the company's charity golf tournament.

QUOTES

"Giving back to the communities we serve is an integral part of PowerStream's culture," said Maurizio Bevilacqua, PowerStream Board Chair and Mayor of Vaughan. "Every year, it is a privilege to witness the level of consistency shown by our employees in their commitment to support a great cause like the United Way."

"Being a leader in corporate social responsibility is something we value highly at PowerStream," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of PowerStream. "Further to this, our employees recognize the importance of giving a helping hand to those in need and our successful annual employee campaign is a testament to this."

BACKGROUND

PowerStream's Charity Golf Tournament held in September 2016, generated over $140,000 for the campaign. Other funds were raised through payroll deductions and other internal employee initiatives.

Since 2004, PowerStream and its predecessor utilities have donated more than $1,600,000 to the United Way.

In February 2017, PowerStream will become Alectra when it merges with Enersource and Horizon Utilities, and then purchases Hydro One Brampton.

PowerStream is a community-owned energy company that provides power and related services to more than 380,000 customers residing or owning a business in communities located immediately north of Toronto and in Central Ontario. It is jointly owned by the Cities of Barrie, Markham and Vaughan.

