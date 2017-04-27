PR and Marketing Veteran Derek Peterson Joins SmiForce Advisory Board as Marketing and Sales Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - SmiForce (www.smiforce.com), a CIO-centric, Cloud-based Data Analytics and IT Automation Platform that unifies disparate tools and systems to deliver 'One Technology' for every component of the reporting, budgeting and management function of complex IT environments, today announced it has appointed PR and Marketing veteran Derek Peterson to its Advisory Board. In his role on the Board, Peterson will assist and advise SmiForce leadership on various sales, marketing, PR, business development and strategic matters.

Based in Minneapolis, Peterson is CEO and co-founder of Skyya, a boutique technology-centric PR and strategic communications agency, leading the agency's strategic direction while providing tactical and strategic account leadership for Skyya clients. His history includes senior sales, marketing, product development, product management and IT roles with Sprint, Onvoy, Allot Communications, and numerous technology startups. Peterson has spent the last 12 years in senior public relations and marketing agency roles, helping successfully launch more than 200 new products and services for more than 100 pioneering high-tech companies. His technology expertise spans telecom, networking, IT services, enterprise- and cloud-based software, network management, mobile services, e-commerce, security and an array of other IP-based technologies. He is highly experienced in branding, product management, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy.

SmiForce's Cloud based Data Analytics and IT automation SaaS solution helps leading CIOs to consolidate tools, and reduce cost for every part of the reporting and management function for a variety of areas spanning applications, finance & contracts, infrastructure, security, projects and reports. With operational modules for every component in a complex IT organization, SmiForce provides CIOs with essential IT tools and unmatched reporting on critical ratios and key performance indicators of its areas in a highly efficient and cost effective manner. The company is leading the way with enterprise IT communication, automation and cyber security tools.

"I have known Derek for many years now, and have the utmost respect for his talents in leadership and all aspects of sales and marketing, as well as his deep experience across a broad array of hardware and enterprise software technologies," said PG Narayanan, SmiForce CEO. "I know he will bring a wealth of creativity, counsel and marketing guidance to SmiForce, and I am proud to welcome him to the team."

About SmiForce:

SmiForce is a pioneering provider of cloud solutions designed from the ground up to simplify IT administration and consolidate a suite of critical tools for senior IT leaders. Based on years in IT leadership searching in vain for such a toolset, the SmiForce platform was developed as a flexible, modular suite of tools that streamline and unify IT back-office operations. Its 'One Tool' approach reduces IT costs by eliminating the need for redundant tools, personnel, software and hardware, with modules that currently include Budgeting, Asset Management, Project Portfolio Management, Disaster Recovery Planning, Application Portfolio Management, and Vendor Management. SmiForce's mission is to bring access to IT operational data and information at the touch of a keyboard. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.smiforce.com.