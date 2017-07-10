Pramati Introduces ThumbSignIn Biometric Authentication Platform, Eliminating Need for Passwords

New ThumbSignIn Platform Is Awarded the Industry-Standard FIDO Alliance Certification for Its Strong Authentication Server and Mobile SDKs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Pramati Technologies, a global leader in software products and services, today announced the ThumbSignIn™ biometric authentication SaaS platform for mobile and web applications, and certification of ThumbSignIn by the FIDO Alliance. The platform enables enterprises and service providers to deploy strong authentication solutions that reduce reliance on passwords and protect against phishing, man-in-the-middle, and replay attacks using stolen passwords. Pramati's ThumbSignIn benefits organizations by enabling users to sign in to websites, web applications from desktop web browsers, and mobile apps biometrically, without a password.

Biometric authentication is much simpler to use than password-based authentication, and is an order of magnitude more secure. By design, ThumbSignIn uses public key cryptography to securely transfer authentication information over the internet. Also, unlike password-based systems, the authentication takes place entirely on users' mobile devices, and the biometric information is never transmitted to, nor stored on, the server. This approach puts users in control of their credentials and greatly reduces the liability of enterprises because hackers have little incentive to hack into servers to steal username/password information.

ThumbSignIn's FIDO certification attests to a high degree of technical robustness, conformance to the FIDO industry standards, and interoperability with other FIDO Certified products in the market -- providing a strong incentive for companies in their product selection. FIDO certification for ThumbSignIn, extends across the company's server and client products, ensures that customers are deploying a highly secure solution and provides assurance of seamless interoperability with other FIDO Certified products across industry.

ThumbSignIn is also available as a cloud-based service that enables developers to integrate the capabilities of ThumbSignIn into their websites, and in a matter of minutes. The server was built in GoLang, a systems development language created by Google that enables software developers to efficiently harness the full power of modern multi-core machines and construct high-performance system software.

Pramati has also created SDKs for the IoS and Android platforms, allowing developers to integrate strong biometrics-based authentication capabilities into their mobile applications or take advantage of the free ThumbSignIn app available at the Android and Apple app stores.

"FIDO certification is rapidly becoming a linchpin to adoption of mobile products and devices," said Vijay Pullur, co-founder and president of Pramati. "The number of FIDO Certified products grew by 200 percent in 2016 alone, and that growth rate is expected to accelerate as alliance members pursue certification for laptops, payment cards, and other devices. For customers, that's good news as they are assured of an unprecedented level of mobile security and interoperability. We believe that FIDO certification will be an overwhelming incentive for customers in their product adoption."

The FIDO Alliance, which counts Google, Microsoft, Verizon, RSA, Bank of America, American Express, Visa, MasterCard and others as members, created the certification program for organizations to measure compliance and ensure interoperability among products and services that support FIDO specifications. The alliance aims to enable an interoperable ecosystem of hardware-, mobile- and biometrics-based authenticators that can be used with many apps and websites.

Availability

In keeping with Pramati's commitment to democratize access to password-less mobile authentication technologies, the ThumbSignIn SaaS platform and mobile SDKs are offered as a free service for all developers. For enterprises that require on-premises or private cloud deployment of the product suite, custom integration services, and dedicated support, a paid version of ThumbSignIn is also available. For more information, visit www.thumbsignin.com

Pramati also plans to integrate ThumbSignIn with products from its WaveMaker and SpotCues units.

About Pramati

Pramati Technologies, a privately held company based in Hyderabad, India, and Mountain View, California, builds independent companies focused on profitable, well-defined markets in social, mobile, and cloud computing technologies. Among its companies are Reve Marketing, Inc. (www.revemarketing.com), a marketing technology solutions company, WaveMaker Inc. (www.wavemaker.com), Rapid Application Development platform, SpotCues Inc. (www.spotcues.com), an enterprise BOT platform and Imaginea Inc. (http://www.imaginea.com/), a software innovation services company. Pramati companies serve large customers like Morgan Stanley, ICICI Bank, Visa, Kimberly-Clark, Sara-Lee, Liquidation.com, and others. Pramati has operations at Mountain View -CA, London - UK, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in India. For more information on Pramati, visit the company website at www.pramati.com.