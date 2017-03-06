Pratt & Whitney Canada Enhances Service Capabilities with "Virtual Presence" Mobile Customer-Collaboration Solution

Interactive audio-video technology enables rapid problem solving and issues resolution in the field

DALLAS, TEXAS--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has further enhanced its capacity to provide rapid, tailored customer support with Librestream's Onsight, a new field-collaboration solution that connects the aircraft technician and remote specialist using an interactive audio-video technology platform. Building on its customer service leadership in the aviation industry, P&WC is able to deliver expedited support and faster response times to helicopter operators through this powerful service. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Available to customers since the beginning of the year, the new solution helps further enable rapid diagnosis and resolution of issues in the field by making it possible for remote experts to inspect helicopter engines "virtually" in close collaboration with the customer. The platform provides a live and interactive link between the customer, P&WC's field support representative and the P&WC customer engineer, which captures high quality video and images even in low-bandwidth areas where Wi-Fi and cellular signals are weak.

Thanks to this dynamic connection, teams are better equipped to rapidly troubleshoot issues and make proactive and preventive maintenance decisions -- even if they are in remote locations on opposite sides of the globe. The solution, which is accessed via a software app installed on the remote expert's computer and the customer's smartphone, can save up to 12 hours by delivering virtual on-site support and technical expertise to the customer where and when they need it.

"We continue to invest in technologies and solutions that enable proactive and predictive maintenance and data-driven decisions that positively impact our customers' bottom line through increased aircraft availability and reduced costs," said Timothy Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "The Onsight solution keeps us connected with customers in their environments in real time and provides immediate access to remote experts for rapid problem solving and issue resolution."

In addition to live video and audio, the platform includes features such as borescope connectivity, remote-camera control (camera angle, lighting, etc.), on-screen drawing and image sharing. The Onsight solution provides the ability to develop knowledge-based content, improve maintenance team productivity, and deliver effective remote training of maintenance teams in the field. Videos can be recorded for future customer use, training and reference and the Onsight solution enhances the confidentiality of information by means of advanced wireless security, authentication and encryption, network controls and privacy settings.

P&WC will be at HAI HELI-EXPO 2017, booth #7117. Interested operators are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

