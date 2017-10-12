Pratt & Whitney Canada Selected by Republic Airways as Exclusive APU Repair Services Provider

More than 1500 APS2300 Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) have been delivered to 75 airlines and corporate operators

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has been selected by Republic Airline Inc. to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic's fleet of 170 existing and 12 new Embraer 170/175 series aircraft. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"Republic is the largest operator of Embraer 170/175 jets in the world and is a key customer for P&WC's APU division," says Marty Kessell, Vice President, APU Market, P&WC. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our close relationship with Republic and to support the airline's growth."

Drew Skaff, Vice President of Supply Chain at Republic, commented, "We are pleased to confirm and extend our relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada, demonstrated by selecting the company again as the exclusive provider of maintenance services for our APS 2300 Auxiliary Power Units over the next 10 years."

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

About Republic Airways

Republic Airline, based in Indianapolis, operates a fleet of 188 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with 900 daily flights to 100 cities in 35 U.S. states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs about 5,200 aviation professionals. Visit www.rjet.com for more information, follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and connect on Facebook or LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

