Precast Concrete Adds Strength to Explosion-Proof Restroom at Gas Transmission Facility

MIDLAND, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation ( OTCQX : SMID), project update. At Calpine's York 2 Energy Center in Peach Bottom Township, Pa., a precast concrete restroom from Easi-Set Buildings was the preferred building solution. The restroom -- manufactured and installed by Easi-Set Buildings licensed producer Oldcastle Precast Inc., Easton, Pa. -- provides superior R-values and explosion-proof qualities to keep workers safe, if an accident ever occurs at the facility.

The 28-megawatt center is a dual-fueled, combined-cycle electric generating facility. The combustion turbines use clean-burning natural gas, but were also designed to run on ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel oil when necessary. The project began commercial operation this year to provide additional reliable power to the region.

The restroom is a single unisex ADA-compliant building with one toilet and one sink, measuring 8'-10" wide x 12'-0" long x 9'-4" high. The building has insulated reinforced concrete walls with a simulated split-faced block external appearance. The walls were manufactured by Oldcastle to be 8" thick having 5,000-psi strength at 28 days. That equates to a R-13 value for the walls and R-19.5 for the roof. Stainless steel was selected for the toilet and sink. All electrical components are NEMA 4 rated. A crane from general contractor CB&I, Charlotte, N.C., was used to hoist the restroom into place within the structure. The install took just one day.

"Each Easi-Set Buildings licensed producer offers customized precast concrete buildings for its customers because each project has such unique requirements," says Moffette Tharpe, managing director of Easi-Set Worldwide. "Licensed producers are production-trained in their own facilities by Easi-Set Buildings' personnel to ensure that quality custom solutions are always the top priority."

Oldcastle is one of 70 licensed precast concrete producers in 10 countries with training, education, marketing support and technical expertise provided by Easi-Set. The licensed producers are leaders in an industry that focuses on supplying precast concrete products to various markets.

Discover more about Easi-Set Buildings and its network of licensed producers at www.easisetbuildings.com or by calling 800-547-4045.

Oldcastle Precast Inc. has more than 80 locations nationwide with 3,000 employees. Products range from utility vaults, reinforced concrete pipe, catch basins, drainage and septic tanks to retaining walls, storm shelters, wall panels, concrete barriers and more. Employees are committed to upholding core values of reliability, quality and service in cutting edge ways. Visit www.oldcastleprecast.com or call 888-965-3227.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. Easi-Set's pre-engineered buildings are designed to provide durability, convenience and long-lasting security under a variety of applications. These maintenance-free structures are available through licensed precast concrete manufacturers across North America. Each producer manufactures Easi-Set's Buildings with the patented post-tensioned roof and floor system to guarantee a weatherproof structure. For more information about Easi-Set Worldwide or licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.easiset.com.