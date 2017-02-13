Precipitate Options Reef Property (Yukon) to Golden Predator Mining

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSX VENTURE:PRG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") (TSX VENTURE:GPY) pursuant to which Golden Predator may acquire Precipitate Gold's 100% interest in certain mineral claims known as the Reef property located immediately adjacent to the northern boundary of Golden Predator's 3 Aces Project in the Upper Hyland River area of the southeast region of the Yukon Territory.

Subject to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV) approval, the Option Agreement grants Golden Predator the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest in the Property by, among other things, completing staged payments totalling $1,050,00 in cash, approximately $900,000 in Golden Predator common shares, and 800,000 three-year warrants exercisable for the purchase of additional Golden Predator shares. Under the terms of the Agreement, to complete the acquisition Golden Predator must deliver the following payments:

On the Closing Date: $400,000 in cash, 100,000 common shares of Golden Predator, and 100,000 warrants exercisable into common shares of Golden Predator for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $1.50 per share;

On or before the date that is 12 months from the Closing Date: an additional $150,000 in cash, 100,000 common shares of Golden Predator, and 100,000 warrants exercisable into common shares of Golden Predator for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $2.00 per share;

On or before the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date: an additional $200,000 in cash, that number of common shares of Golden Predator equal in value to $300,000 determined at a price per share equal to the greater of the Minimum Price and the 21-day VWAP as of such anniversary date (the "24 Month Share Price"), and 300,000 warrants exercisable into common shares of Golden Predator for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance with an exercise price per share equal to 150% of the 24 Month Share Price; and

On or before the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date: an additional $300,000 in cash, that number of common shares of Golden Predator equal in value to $300,000 determined at a price per share equal to greater of the Minimum Price and the 21-day VWAP as of such anniversary date (the "36 Month Share Price"), and 300,000 warrants exercisable into common shares of Golden Predator for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance with an exercise price per share equal to 150% of the 36 Month Share Price.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Golden Predator will grant to Precipitate a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") royalty on claims that are not subject to a pre-existing royalty, and a 1% NSR royalty on claims that are subject to a pre-existing royalty. Golden Predator may purchase 25% of the Company's NSR royalty at any time for a purchase price of $1,000,000 and an additional 25% of the Company's NSR royalty at any time for a purchase price of $1,500,000 (and aggregate of $2,500,000 to buy back 50% of the NSR held by the Company).

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President & CEO stated, "We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Golden Predator whose management and technical teams have shown a proficiency for effective exploration and discovery in the region, as evidenced by the recent and ongoing successful advancement of the 3 Aces project. The favourable option payment terms of this agreement, specifically the initial cash and share component received upon closing, immediately benefit Precipitate with an injection of capital for ongoing advancement of our Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic and general working capital, without the need for an unnecessarily dilutive equity financing. In addition, the Golden Predator shares and warrants issued to Precipitate in this agreement allow Precipitate and its shareholders to directly benefit from any future exploration success achieved by Golden Predator, whether at the Reef project or any other of its properties."

The common shares issued pursuant to this agreement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The agreement is also subject to TSXV approval.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company also maintains assets in northern British Columbia and southeast Yukon Territory and is actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Precipitate Gold Corp.,

"Jeffrey Wilson"

President & CEO

