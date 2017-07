Precision Drilling Corporation 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision") (TSX:PD)(NYSE:PDS) intends to release its 2017 second quarter results before the market opens on Monday July 31, 2017 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 12:00 Noon MT (2:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

The conference call dial in numbers are 844-515-9176 or 614-999-9312 (International) or a live webcast is accessible on Precision's website at www.precisiondrilling.com.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for approximately 60 days. An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until August 2, 2017 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, passcode 46646243.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of contract drilling rigs, directional drilling services, well service and snubbing rigs, camps, rental equipment, and wastewater treatment units backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS".