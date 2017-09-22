Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Addition of New Director

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) -

Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision") (TSX:PD)(NYSE:PDS) announced today the addition of Susan M. MacKenzie to its board of directors.

Ms. MacKenzie has over thirty years of experience in the energy industry. Ms. MacKenzie has been an independent consultant since 2009. Previously, she served as Chief Operating Officer with Oilsands Quest Inc., a NYSE Amex-listed oil sands company. Prior to that, Ms. MacKenzie was employed for 12 years at Petro-Canada prior to its merger with Suncor Energy Inc. in 2009, where she served as Vice President of Human Resources and Vice President of In Situ Development & Operations. Ms. MacKenzie was also employed for 14 years with Amoco Canada, serving in a variety of engineering and leadership roles in natural gas, conventional oil and heavy oil exploitation.

A resident of Calgary, Alberta, Ms. MacKenzie serves on several boards, including Freehold Royalties Ltd., TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA), FortisAlberta (a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc.), and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF). She has previously served on the boards of Safe Haven Foundation of Canada, Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, and Foothills Academy Society. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University.

