Precision Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Developer Treos Bio Opens U.S. Headquarters in San Francisco

Names Dong Wei, Ph.D., MBA, as its Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Treos Bio Limited, which is developing precision therapeutic cancer vaccines coupled with companion diagnostics, today announced it has established U.S. headquarters in San Francisco's financial district and has named Dong Wei, Ph.D., MBA, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive, as its chief operating officer. Dr. Wei brings a combination of experiences in early- and late-stage biopharmaceutical development, business operations, and strategic planning to Treos.

Dr. Wei joins Treos as it is transitioning to being a development-stage company and prepares to file an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to advance its lead PolyPEPI™ Immunotherapy Cancer Vaccine for colorectal cancer to human clinical trials. Based on discussions with the agency, the company expects to begin a first-in-man trial in 2017. Using its companion diagnostic, the company plans to enroll only patients who are identified as likely responders to its vaccine.

Treos has completed preclinical development of therapeutic vaccines for melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, colorectal cancer, and leukemia. Preclinical data suggest that these products will likely have low toxicity and high disease control rates.

Despite the promise of using immunotherapies to harness the body's immune system to fight cancer, most of these medicines have failed at the clinical stage. The few immunotherapies that have reached the market have benefitted only a small subset of cancer patients. Treos' understanding of the genetics that drive the immune system is allowing it to develop therapeutic vaccines that mount a powerful immune response to combat a particular cancer.

Treos' algorithms and databases are at the heart of its cancer vaccine technology. Each cancer consists of a diverse mix of cells and each person's immune system generates an individualized response against each specific cancer cell type. This results in extreme variabilities of interactions between people's immune systems and their cancers. Treos team of scientists created algorithms to analyze billions of genes and compute patients' immune responses against their specific types of cancer. Treos has designed vaccines to induce optimized immune responses to kill a broad mixture of cancer cells without attacking any healthy cells.

"As we prepare to move into the clinic, we have established our U.S. headquarters in San Francisco to be closer to potential partners, investors, and the talent that will be needed to help advance our therapies to market," said Dr. Menghis Bairu, Executive Chairman of Treos. "We are excited to have Dong join us at this significant point of our company's development. Dong has experience working for top biopharmaceutical companies, but has also worked closely with many preclinical and clinical-stage companies through his deal and partnership management at Johnson & Johnson Innovation. His skills, experience, and intelligence will help drive us forward as we work to advance our pipeline, raise capital, and seek partners."

Most recently, Dr. Wei was Global Development Leader of late-stage development programs for Immunology Therapeutic Area at Shire. Prior to that, he was Senior Director of Business Operation and Program Management at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center at California, and held various R&D and business positions with increasing responsibilities at global biopharmaceutical companies including BioMarin, Elan, and Janssen. He has successfully led a number of clinical-stage programs across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases, and orphan genetic diseases. Before that, he worked at Deloitte Consulting in Strategy and Operation Practice advising life science and biopharma clients, and conducted discovery research in oncology and genomics technologies at Chiron and Applied Biosystems. He has an MBA from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Michigan State University and a B.S. in Genetics from Peking University.

About Treos Bio Limited

Treos Bio uses computational biology to develop its precision therapeutic cancer vaccines. In contrast to presently available cancer immunotherapies, Treos' therapeutic vaccines are designed to be safe and effective in a high proportion of cancer patients, and intended for use only in patients identified by its companion diagnostic tests as likely to respond. Computational development of Treos' vaccines substantially decreases development time and cost and ensures a sustainable market by offering safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for a large portion of cancer patients. The company is headquartered in London, maintains U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, and a research team in Budapest, Hungary.