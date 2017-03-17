Predict and Act on Site Risks With Data-Driven Insights, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - In this presentation, industry expert and Director of Clinical Analytics from PerkinElmer's Informatics team, Masha Hoffey will discuss how central monitors can leverage guided visual analytics to find and act on the right site issues quickly without sifting through mounds of operational and site data. This allows monitoring teams to quickly identify and track actions for high risk sites.

Attendees will learn:

Common data analysis challenges that raise the risk of missed milestones, site issues, and protocol violations

Visualization and analysis capabilities that can help reduce the number of underperforming sites by 30%

Predictive Analysis approaches using historical data to continuously optimize monitoring and improve protocol design

This is the second in the series "Four Steps to Shorten Your Clinical Trials with Informatics." This series explores proven ways to develop go/no-go insights faster so clinical development teams can:

Get submission-ready faster

Reduce the risk of a rejected submission or potential market withdrawal

Optimize data provisioning, aggregation and review

This series is brought to you by PerkinElmer, a leading provider of informatics expertise and technology to life sciences R&D and clinical teams and the provider of TIBCO Spotfire®, the number one choice for the strategic assessment of clinical data.

Join Masha Hoffey on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Predict and Act on Site Risks With Data-Driven Insights

