Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (PRED) Announces Development Progress of its Non-Invasive DNA Test for Endometriosis in Three Scientific Presentations

Development of the ARTGuide® Test for Endometriosis Test Will Rapidly Accelerate Short and Long-Term Company Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Predictive Technology Group, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : PRED) a life sciences technology holding Company, whose wholly-owned subsidiary, Predictive Therapeutics, LLC, reports that its research and development partner, Juneau Biosciences, presented development progress on its non-invasive DNA test for endometriosis. The presentations occurred at the Society of Reproductive Investigation Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The first presentation, "Low-Frequency, Damaging Mutations in Hundreds of Genes Are Risk Factors for Endometriosis," describes Juneau's latest findings. Excellent sensitivity and specificity for predicting endometriosis can be achieved using the markers discussed in this presentation.

The second presentation, "Novel High-Risk Damaging Mutations Discovered in Familial Endometriosis," leverages Juneau's unique population genetics resources. This research examines the genes transmitted in a very large family with 198 women who have undergone surgery due to endometriosis; these women are descendants of one couple in the early 1600's.

The third presentation, "Genetic Variation Underlying the Clinical Heterogeneity of Endometriosis," describes how the DNA variants that increase the rate of developing endometriosis often differ when an affected woman's primary symptom is a pain rather than infertility.

Predictive will continue to provide development and financial support to Juneau Biosciences to allow final validation of these "Laboratory Developed Tests" (LDTs) under "Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments" (CLIA) guidelines.

Predictive Therapeutics and Juneau Biosciences are poised to launch a novel test for women experiencing infertility, called ARTGuide®. The ARTGuide® Test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART) such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) are used to help couples struggling to have a baby. The expected commercial launch of the ARTGuide® infertility test in the United States is during Q3 2017.

Bradley Robinson, PRED CEO states: "I look forward to the commercial launch of the ARTGuide® Test and the additional "must-have" information provided to couples struggling with infertility. The information delivered by the ARTGuide® Test has the potential to transform the way couples and their infertility specialists design by the most appropriate course of care in their endeavors to have a healthy pregnancy and child."

In 2016, Predictive Therapeutics signed a license agreement with Juneau Biosciences, LLC for the commercialization of assays and related services for the prediction of Endometriosis, and other health concerns, in the infertility market. This license extends the close relationship between the two companies.

About Endometriosis:

Endometriosis affects more than 10 million women in the United States. Endometriosis occurs when the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (womb), found in other parts of the body, most commonly in the pelvis. Monthly bleeding and inflammation caused by these lesions may severely impact a woman's quality of life. Some affected women experience severe pain, others infertility, others problems with their periods, and some have no symptoms at all. Today, definitive diagnosis requires surgery. Due to the difficulties, invasiveness, and expense of diagnosing the condition, the majority of women diagnosed with endometriosis suffer for over a decade before receiving treatment. Treatment may involve hormonal suppression or a targeted destruction of the abnormal tissue during surgery.

About Juneau Biosciences:

Juneau Biosciences is a privately held medical genetics company conducting groundbreaking research to develop innovative diagnostic products for diseases that predominantly affect women. Launched in early 2007, the Salt Lake City, the Utah-based firm has focused so far on the development of novel molecular diagnostics and therapeutics for endometriosis, a condition estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive-age females.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.:

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (PRED), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, revolutionizes the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases through the commercialization of novel therapeutics leveraged by proprietary gene-based companion diagnostics. The Company develops and/or acquires proprietary technologies that open windows into the origin of human disease and the role that genes and their related proteins play in diseases' onsets and progressions. PRED's subsidiaries use gene-based information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of disease and therapeutic products effectively designed to prevent and/or treat diseases.

