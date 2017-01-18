Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (PRED) Reaches Key Clinical Milestone in Development of Genetic Tests for Infertility and Endometriosis

Development of ARTGuide® Test Will Rapidly Accelerate Short-Term Company Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Predictive Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PRED), a life sciences technology holding company, was formally notified by its research and development partner, Juneau Biosciences, LLC that a key product development milestone has been reached -- the sensitivity and specificity of the ARTGuide® predictive test has passed a critical clinical threshold. Details of this achievement will remain confidential until a scheduled scientific presentation at the upcoming World Congress of Endometriosis to be held in Vancouver, Canada in May 2017. Predictive Therapeutics will continue to provide development and financial support to Juneau to allow final validation of these "Laboratory Developed Tests" (LDTs) under "Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments" (CLIA) guidelines.

In 2016, Predictive Therapeutics signed a license agreement with Juneau Biosciences, LLC for the commercialization of assays and related services for the prediction of Endometriosis, and other health concerns, in the infertility market. This license extends the close relationship between the two companies.

Given these developments, Predictive Therapeutics and Juneau are now poised to launch their novel test for women experiencing infertility, called ARTGuide®. The ARTGuide® Test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART) such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is used to help couples struggling to have a baby. The commercial launch of the ARTGuide® infertility test in the United States is now expected during Q3 2017.

Bradley Robinson, PRED CEO states, "I am quite certain that the ARTGuide® Test has the potential to increase the likelihood that couples struggling with infertility will be more successful at becoming pregnant, which could dramatically transform this lucrative infertility market. The ARTGuide® Test will provide 'must-have' information for affected couples and their physicians."

About Endometriosis:

Endometriosis affects more than 10 million women in the United States. Endometriosis occurs when the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (womb) is found in other parts of the body, most commonly in the pelvis. Monthly bleeding and inflammation caused by these lesions may severely impact a woman's quality of life. Some affected women experience severe pain, others infertility, others problems with their periods, and some have no symptoms at all. Today, definitive diagnosis requires surgery. Due to the difficulties, invasiveness, and expense of diagnosing the condition, the majority of women with endometriosis suffer for over a decade before receiving treatment. Treatment may involve hormonal suppression or the targeted destruction of the abnormal tissue during surgery.

About Juneau Biosciences:

Juneau Biosciences is a privately held medical genetics company conducting groundbreaking research to develop innovative diagnostic products for diseases that predominantly affect women. Launched in early 2007, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based firm has focused so far on the development of novel molecular diagnostics and therapeutics for endometriosis, a condition estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive-age females. This research is the basis of all the tests and therapies that we will produce, patent, and disseminate to signal the revolution in women's health care. Over the next several years, Juneau will launch additional programs for preterm labor and other gynecological and obstetric disorders. Juneau expects to improve the lives of millions of women through our genetic research and innovative health care solutions. Juneau Biosciences' knowledgeable team, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative research techniques give us a unique advantage in developing diagnostics and treatments for women.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.:

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (PRED), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, revolutionizes the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases through the commercialization of novel therapeutics leveraged by proprietary gene-based companion diagnostics. The Company develops and/or acquires proprietary technologies that open windows into the origin of human disease and the role that genes and their related proteins play in diseases' onsets and progressions. PRED's subsidiaries use gene-based information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of disease and therapeutic products designed to effectively prevent and/or treat diseases.

For further information about the release contact, Mr. Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com, www.predictivetechnologygroup.com, www.predrx.com and www.yesinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for new vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/18/11G127691/Images/endo-14327c7cb533b79aa8a0fd9ce743f2be.jpg