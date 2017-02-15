Preempt Extends Behavioral Firewall with Support for New Contextual Data Sources and Threat Enforcement Solutions

New Product Integrations Deliver Additional UEBA Context for More Accurate Network Threat Detection and Enforcement Policies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - RSA 2017 -- Preempt, pioneer of the industry's first behavioral firewall, today announced several new technology integrations for its Preempt Behavioral Firewall, which makes it possible for customers to gain deeper context and intelligence for more accurate internal network threat detection, as well as gain more threat enforcement options to automatically stop threats before they take a foothold in an organization. New data integrations include Single Sign-On vendors like Okta, cloud directories like Azure Active Directory and VPN gateways, as well as enforcement integrations with SecureAuth, RSA SecurID, Duo, Google Authenticator and HP Aruba ClearPass.

The Preempt Behavioral Firewall protects organizations from security breaches, malicious insiders and risky behavior by responding in real-time to suspicious activity. The company's patented solution uniquely combines User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA) with a contextual automated and adaptive response that proactively stops threats without disrupting the business. Policies take into account a user or entity's role and behavior and the assets being targeted. In addition, enforcement options can redirect users, confirm a threat or block once a threat is verified, providing security teams with enormous flexibility and efficiency gains.

"Effectively and efficiently mitigating insider threats requires real-time visibility and adaptive response," said Ajit Sancheti, co-founder and CEO of Preempt. "Other UEBA solutions focus on taking in as many data sources as they can to their machine learning process for detecting anomalies, creating confusion and leading to false-positives. With Preempt's new data and enforcement integrations, our behavioral firewall is focused on deeper, contextual data; pivotal in alerting and responding to today's threats. As enterprise perimeters and hybrid networks continue to dissolve, security enforcement is going to be based upon intelligent and contextual behavior-based identity. The Preempt Behavioral Firewall enables that transformation."

New data integrations with Okta, Azure AD and multi-vendor VPN gateways bring deeper threat detection context to identify the most actionable incidents. In addition, new enforcement integrations with Duo, RSA SecurID, Google Authenticator, SecureAuth and HP Aruba ClearPass enable users to automatically apply granular enterprise wide policies to block, notify or challenge the user to verify identity. These enhancements deliver the richest capabilities for automatically detecting and responding to attackers, malicious insiders and careless users.

"Maintaining adequate corporate controls to combat cyber security and fraud are some of the largest risks facing financial institutions today," said Anne M. Balcer, general counsel for Congressional Bank. "By providing us with granular intelligence on our internal network traffic, the Preempt Behavioral Firewall gives us the opportunity to quickly detect and respond to critical security threats in real-time."

Tweet this: News: @PreemptSecurity announces new data sources and enforcement integrations https://www.preempt.com/partners/ #UEBA #InsiderThreats

Additional Resources

About Preempt

Preempt protects enterprises from security breaches and malicious insiders with the industry's first Behavioral Firewall. This innovative and patented solution couples User and Entity Behavior Analysis (UEBA) and Adaptive Response to provide the most effective solution for both detecting and automatically responding to security threats. This proactive approach allows organizations to preempt threats in real-time without engaging already overwhelmed security teams. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, CA and development in Israel. Learn more at www.preempt.com.