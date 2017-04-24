Preempt Launches Global Reseller Program to Eliminate Insider Threats and Boost Security Team Effectiveness

Leading Advanced UEBA Provider Signs Over a Dozen Partners to New Reseller Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Preempt, pioneer of the industry's first behavioral firewall, today announced the launch of its global reseller program, which recognizes more than a dozen formalized resellers of Preempt's innovative technology. This marks a significant advancement for resellers, who will now have access to the only advanced User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) solution that prevents Insider Threats in real-time.

"Insider threats are a growing concern for enterprises, and many UEBA solutions aimed at thwarting these risks are too complex for the channel to deploy profitably," said Ajit Sancheti, co-founder and CEO of Preempt. "With our simple setup and deployment, partners are able to give their customers the ability to overcome the risks of insider threats and gain greater visibility with significant security team efficiencies. By enabling customers to automatically respond to suspicious or risky behavior in real-time, they can stop real threats in their tracks, cut down on manual investigations of every alert and allow the team to be more efficient with their resources."

"Preempt is changing the UEBA market with its cutting edge technology that solves real business issues for customers," said Jason Samide, vice president of cyber intelligence at Stealthcare. "Our customers are demanding better solutions for preventing insider threats with less complexity. Preempt delivers a solution that is easy to install, prevents insider threats and provides ongoing value and efficiency every day. It is also the only solution we have found in this category that is channel-friendly."

The Preempt Security Reseller Program supports enterprises through implementation and allows customers to maximize the value and benefits of their existing security investments with IAM, SSO, SIEM and more.

Additional Resources

About Preempt

Preempt protects organizations from insider threats by responding in real-time to suspicious behavior in order to stop malicious threats and validate legitimate activities. Preempt's adaptive and policy-based approach ensures that proper level of response is used based on the type and severity of threat. This proactive approach allows organizations to eliminate their insider threat problem and maintain business continuity without engaging already overwhelmed security teams. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more about us at www.preempt.com