Preempt Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Preempt, pioneer of the industry's first behavioral firewall, today announced that it has been identified as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). In the market guide, Gartner includes Preempt in the Stand-Alone UEBA Platform category.1

Preempt's Behavioral Firewall is a stand-alone UEBA platform that can detect and prevent external and insider threats. When risky behavior is detected, it can automatically respond to prevent the threat by engaging with the user or employee in real-time to verify identity and validate legitimate or malicious activities. Preempt's real-time response adapts based on type of threat, user, and other key security vectors and can trigger policy-based actions including multi-factor authentication, reauthentication, block, allow, isolate, notify, NAC and others. This proactive approach goes beyond monitoring and alerting and helps over-stretched security teams better secure their network and reduce their attack surface with greater visibility and insight.

In the UEBA Market Guide, Gartner Research Director, Toby Bussa, VP and Distinguished Analyst, Avivah Litan, and Research Director, Tricia Phillips, state that "Gartner continues to see growth in the market as stand-alone UEBA vendors reported increased interest that resulted in revenue growth." It also "expects revenue for stand-alone UEBA products to surpass $200 million by the end of 2017." In addition, it recommends that vendors should "Operationalize UEBA results by sending alerts to security orchestration, service desk tools and investigation systems, which over time may be native functionality in the UEBA system." This capability is already native to the Preempt solution.

"In our recent Insider Threat Report we found that half of IT security professionals are just as concerned with insider threats as external threats, signifying a shift in the focus of an organization's approach to threat protection," says Ajit Sancheti, co-founder and CEO of Preempt. "We are taking the way that insider threats are managed, and traditional UEBA, one step further. Beyond near time monitoring and alerting of suspicious activity, Preempt also delivers adaptive response and enforcement, while allowing users to operationalize insights. Since the launch in June 2016, we have seen rapid customer acceptance of this approach and are thrilled to be included in this report."

Additional Resources

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Preempt

Preempt protects enterprises from security breaches and malicious insiders with the industry's first Behavioral Firewall. This innovative and patented solution couples User and Entity Behavior Analysis (UEBA) and Adaptive Response to provide the most effective solution for both detecting and automatically responding to security threats. This proactive approach allows organizations to preempt threats in real-time without engaging already overwhelmed security teams. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, CA and development in Israel. Learn more at www.preempt.com.

1 Gartner "Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics" by Toby Bussa, Avivah Litan and Tricia Phillips, December 8, 2016.