Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Are Now Available Online

Limits Apply to Registered Political Parties, Candidates and Third Parties in the Federal By elections

• The Acting Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for political parties and candidates, and election advertising limits for third parties, for the federal by-elections in Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Calgary Midnapore (Alberta), Markham-Thornhill (Ontario) and Saint-Laurent (Quebec).

• Preliminary election expenses limits for political parties running a candidate:

- Calgary Heritage

- Calgary Midnapore

- Markham-Thornhill

- Saint-Laurent

• Preliminary election expenses limits for candidates:

- Calgary Heritage

- Calgary Midnapore

- Markham-Thornhill

- Saint-Laurent

• The final election expenses limits for parties and candidates will be available on Monday, March 27.

• Limits for third parties in the following electoral districts:

- Calgary Heritage

- Calgary Midnapore

- Markham-Thornhill

- Saint-Laurent

• Election expenses limits for political parties and for candidates, as well as election advertising limits for third parties, are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

