Preliminary Results Indicate Successful Election of ARI Network Services, Inc. Board of Director Nominees

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - ARI Network Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ARIS) today announced that based on an estimate of the votes cast at the company's Annual Shareholder Meeting, the Company believes that shareholders have voted to elect both of the Company's Director nominees -- William C. Mortimore and Robert Y. Newell IV.

"On behalf of ARI's Board of Directors and management team, I'd like to thank our shareholders for their vote of confidence in our leadership team through their overwhelming support of our director nominees," said ARI Chairman of the Board, William H. Luden, III. "ARI will continue to focus on executing on our strategic plans to grow the business both organically and by acquisition, and we are confident in our long-term plans to deliver results for our shareholders."

Prior to the closing of the polls at the Annual Meeting, all proxy cards received by ARI and Park City Capital were turned over to the independent inspector of elections, IVS Associates, Inc., for final tabulation and certification. Final results will be released after the votes have been tabulated and certified, which the company expects to occur within one week of today's meeting.

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) ( NASDAQ : ARIS) offers an award-winning suite of SaaS, software tools, and marketing services to help dealers, equipment manufacturers and distributors in selected vertical markets Sell More Stuff!™ -- online and in-store. Our innovative products are powered by a proprietary data repository of enriched original equipment and aftermarket electronic content spanning more than 17 million active part and accessory SKUs and 750,000 equipment models. Business is complicated, but we believe our customers' technology tools don't have to be. We remove the complexity of selling and servicing new and used vehicle inventory, parts, garments and accessories (PG&A) for customers in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket, powersports, outdoor power equipment, marine, home medical equipment, recreational vehicles and appliance industries. More than 23,500 equipment dealers, 195 distributors and 3,360 brands worldwide leverage our web and eCatalog platforms to Sell More Stuff!™ For more information on ARI, visit investor.arinet.com.

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward‐looking statements" regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projects about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward‐looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in Part 1A of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10‐K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward‐looking statements. For more information, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

