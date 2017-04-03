Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces New CFO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier") (CSE:PDH)(CSE:PDH.CN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Following the resignation of outgoing CFO Grace Xian, Premier's board has appointed Alnesh Mohan as the new chief financial officer effective April 1, 2017.

Mr. Mohan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has 20+ years of accounting, auditing, and tax experience providing advisory services to a wide array of clients. Acting on behalf of several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Mr. Mohan has considerable experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He is a founding partner of Quantum Advisory Partners LLP, a professional services advisory firm. Mr. Mohan also currently serves as a director of Premier, two other publicly traded companies, HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. and Russell Breweries Inc. Mr. Mohan is currently CFO of Hudson Resources Inc., Highbury Projects Inc., Romulus Resources Ltd. and Twyford Ventures Inc., all listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"First, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Grace Xian for her efforts over the last three years. She was a team player and helped turn PDH around. Second, I'm pleased to bring Alnesh Mohan aboard as CFO, whose ample experience with financial reporting for publicly traded companies will be a huge asset for Premier. Finally, as the last two years were spent saving and turning around PDH, we anticipate that the next few years will be all about growth. As such, this was a necessary transition for PDH's future success as a nimble, growing enterprise," stated Sanjeev Parsad, CEO of PDH.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier is a British Columbia company which operates in diversified industries. It acts as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) that may be active in the management of its subsidiary companies to varying degrees. Information about Premier may be found at www.pdh-inc.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sanjeev Parsad

President, CEO and Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this document. Company information can be viewed here: www.thecse.com. Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at ww.sedar.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are indicated expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that the next few years will be a growth period for Premier. Factors that could cause actual results to be materially different include but are not limited to the following: that the management's intentions may change or that the factors needed for successful growth will not be met. Growth depends on several factors including market conditions. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. It is not our policy to update forward looking statements.