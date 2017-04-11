Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Share Purchase

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (CSE:PDH)(CSE:PDH.CN) announces that it intends to acquire common shares of Sequant Re Holdings Limited ("SRHL"), the parent company of a reinsurance company registered in Bermuda, Sequant Reinsurance Company Limited. The acquisition will be made through Premier's wholly-owned Bermuda subsidiary, Premier Diversified Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd ("Premier Bermuda"). The purchase price of the common shares is USD$0.50 per common share. Premier Bermuda intends to acquire up to USD$200,000 worth of shares. The purchase price will be paid in cash, via a loan from Premier to Premier Bermuda. Premier currently holds approximately 43.65% (undiluted) of the issued and outstanding common shares of SRHL.

The reinsurance company underwrites various reinsurance transactions and collateralizes its obligations through the issuance of insurance-linked securities ("ILSs"). The ILSs are offered to third party investors, and the capital from the sale of the ILSs is used to fund the reinsurance business.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of assets and/or securities of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees. Its current holdings include interests in medical diagnostic clinics located in Canada and China, in a reinsurance business located in Bermuda, in two Vancouver real estate development entities and in an online medical consulting company.

