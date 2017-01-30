Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Closes $400K Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) -

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (CSE:PDH)(CSE:PDH.CN) is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company ("Shares") of 3,200,000 Shares at $0.125 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000. The Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring on May 31, 2017. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund an acquisition of common shares of Sequant Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based reinsurance company of which the Company currently holds 4,126,000 common shares through its wholly-owned subsidiary Premier Diversified Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd. (37.50% on an undiluted basis). The Company anticipates that the resulting capitalization combined with new strategies to deliver earnings will be adequate to support growth.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees. Its current holdings include interests in medical diagnostic clinics located in Canada and China, in a reinsurance business located in Bermuda, in several Vancouver-based real estate development projects and in an online medical consulting company.

