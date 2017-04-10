Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Closes $400K Private Placement

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) -

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (CSE:PDH)(CSE:PDH.CN) is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company ("Shares") of 4,000,000 Shares at $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000. The Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring on August 11, 2017. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the acquisition of interests in Sequant Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based reinsurance company, and MyCare MedTech Inc., an Alberta telemedicine company that provides services through GOeVisit.com and for general working capital.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees. Its current holdings include interests in medical diagnostic clinics located in Canada and China, in a reinsurance business located in Bermuda, in several Vancouver-based real estate development projects and in an online medical consulting company.

