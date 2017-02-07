Premier Holding Corp. Deregulated Sales Engine Increases Call Center Sales 60% Year over Year

Premier Holding Corp. Sales Division Shows Dramatic Increase for Call Center Sales from 2015 to 2016 This Success, Combined with the Recent FERC Approval, Indicates Great Potential for the Company's New Energy Supplier: AIC

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Premier Holding Corporation ( OTCQB : PRHL) today announces that its Sales Operations for Deregulated Power has broken another record for sales. This time, its call centers experienced a 60% increase from 2015 to 2016.

This dramatic improvement is the result of a concerted effort in quality control, message scripting, and third-party verification. All of these improved strategies were implemented so that they can be incorporated into the Energy Services Portal (ESP) with the intent to launch the web-based technology nationally later this year.

In 2015 the company sold 15,625 residential contracts through its call centers. In 2016, by the use of ESP and as these improvements were implemented, this number increased to 25,010. This success was better than predicted and indicates that the company is on the right path to optimize the call center sales method.

It is anticipated that call center operations will be the primary means for generating sales for the company's new energy supplier, American Illuminating Company (AIC) which recently received FERC approval. The company will be making a more detailed announcement in the near future with regard to the positive impact that its call center operations should have on the company's performance.

Chairman and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage, said: "This improvement to our call center operations is a key element to our overall strategy of launching our energy supplier later this year. The call center method of enhancing revenue has been successfully implemented in pursuit of our goals, as has the recent approval from FERC to operate the new energy supplier."

About Premier Holding Corporation

The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems, refrigeration systems and smart building technologies. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com.

Premier Holding Corp. Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.