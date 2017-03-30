Premier Holding Corp. Expands its LED Efficiency Solutions to the Midwest with an Agreement with AER Lighting

PRHL Subsidiary, The Power Company, based in Chicago, will Lead the Local Relationship with this New Strategic Partner

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Premier Holding Corporation ( OTCQB : PRHL) today announces that it has partners with AER Lighting to support its energy efficiency lighting sales in the Midwest.

In continuation with Premier Holdings mission to provide energy cost reduction solutions for all aspects of its clients' power needs, the company has partnered with AER Lighting, a recognized name in LED solutions, to provide full-scale LED upgrades to several locations of a major health services company in the Chicagoland area. AER Lighting offers full turn-key solutions for LED lighting, including design for LED, rebate procurement and complete installation. They have proven success in working with healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, hospitality properties, large commercial properties and multifamily buildings.

Health Services companies offering rehabilitation, skilled nursing, post-acute care and assisted and independent living have very high energy use since their facilities are operating 24/7. Lighting upgrades not only substantially reduces the energy consumption for a facility, but will also reduce the amount of maintenance needed. By improving a facility with high-efficiency LED lighting with their lower maintenance needs not only saves money, but it also reduces the interruption of the residents, which enhances their overall experience with the facility.

"As always, our goal is to reduce energy costs for our clients in as many areas as possible." We have consistently helped our health services clients save money on their energy costs by negotiating and securing the best rates possible for their facilities in deregulated locations. And our corporate strategy is to further reduce their energy costs by offering additional efficiency products, such as LED lighting specifically for their unique healthcare facility needs," states Cheryl Arts, Managing Partner of The Power Company.

Hank Cohn, Board Member and CFO of AER Lighting states, "We are proud to initiate our partnership to offer our products and services to their expansive clientele. Our mission is to align best-in-class facility infrastructure, engineering acumen, technical personnel and operations protocols. We purchase LED bulbs and fixtures in extremely large quantities, directly from the manufactures, allowing us to offer all of the additional services of LED lighting design, rebate procurement and installation, while still maintaining our price advantage. We also offer our clients financing options which would allow them to start saving money on the project from day one."

"As our other subsidiary, Energy Efficiency Experts, focuses on a larger scope of efficiency products, services, and financing models, we will continue to partner with local, outstanding companies in specific industries, such as LED lighting. We recognize that our company's continued growth and success will be enhanced by its ability to deliver excellent products and services aimed at energy cost reduction for its clientele," states Randall Letcavage, President and CEO of Premier Holding Corp.

About Premier Holding Corporation

The Company provides financial support and management expertise, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com.

About AER Lighting

AER Lighting is a full-service LED replacement installer for large commercial and multifamily buildings. We also work with healthcare facilities, industrial buildings and hospitality properties. A subsidiary of Advanced Energy Resources, Inc., AER Lighting is a lighting company operating on a national scale. Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., AER Lighting has retrofitted over 500 buildings from fluorescent/incandescent to LED. AER partners are all veterans of the energy, real estate and financial industries, and we understand property owner's needs and constraints. For more information see: www.aerlighting.com

About Energy Efficiency Experts (E3)

E3 is an Energy Services Company (ESCO) formed by PRHL to provide the best of breed solutions to its clients by utilizing proprietary technologies and high level industry relationships. By maintaining a "product agnostic" approach, E3 will prescribe the best solution for the unique circumstances of its clients after careful survey and analysis. Through its ever-growing acquisitions and alliances, E3 strives to provide the most current, and fully-vetted solutions in energy generation and energy reduction technologies, as well as management tools which capture the client for future opportunities. For more information, visit: www.e3energyexperts.com.

About The Power Company (TPC) The Power Company USA, LLC is a professional energy services firm offering brokerage and consulting services with a progressive and unique perspective on energy management based in Chicago, Illinois. Their mission is to assist companies in reducing and managing their electricity expenses. Their diverse portfolio of energy providers, transparent pricing, and unparalleled industry experience offers customers the freedom of exploring all of their options for choosing the best plan and provider. Operating in all currently deregulated states, including Texas, New York and Illinois, TPC and its partners/suppliers have provided an invaluable service to its clients. Their team has consulted and/or serviced such prominent companies, organizations and governmental entities such as: The City of Dallas, Ralcorp, Choice Hotels, Apex Hospital Systems, Mercedes Dealerships, Leona's Restaurant Group, McDonald's, and many others. Because of the large amount of business transacted and their long-standing relationships with Regional Energy Suppliers, TPC is assured to provide the most competitive prices in the industry. For more information, visit: www.thepowercompany.com

Premier Holding Corp. Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.