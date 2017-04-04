Coral Sustainable Services and EGW Enterprises Supports PRHL's agreement with Sustainability Partners with their impressive databases of clients

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Premier Holding Corporation ( OTCQB : PRHL) announces that it has signed agreements with Coral Sustainability Services, LLC of California and EGW Enterprises of Colorado to generate sales and help grow their business through its subsidiary, Energy Efficiency Experts (E3).

Coral Sustainable Services' rolodex of relationships and introduction capabilities include government officials, executives at major corporations, and others. Their experience in greentech, wellness, and sustainability has been forged through a deep passion for these issues and a commitment to making a difference in the world in improving people's lives and the natural environment.

Bronwyn Jones, CEO of Coal Sustainable Services, LLC said: "Sustainability Partners has a niche on the green building Market that building owners would be smart to take advantage of. Their modern offering to green retrofit large facilities to be energy efficient at no initial cost to the owner and then manage the future maintenance of the building or development is something that is very innovative and attractive to many owners and decision-makers who simply don't have the funding, the time or the knowledge to do it themselves." She adds: "We work with developers and building owners to fulfill our collective mission to safely and effectively modernize facilities to be green and energy efficient not only for the energy savings but for the direct benefit of our planet."

The principles of EGW Enterprises have extensive relationships with large hospital organizations, medical associations, non-profits, commercial property owners, municipal entities, universities, colleges and other organizations seeking energy solutions. They have already opened communications with a large hospital organization, municipalities, developers and a well-known beverage company. Charles L Gamber, Principal at EGW says: "I am very excited to bring our network and relationships to Premier Holding Corporation, Energy Efficiency Experts and ultimately, Sustainability Partners for all of their energy solutions. We look forward to providing our network and relationships to enhance PHRL's growth and market penetration."

As previously reported, Sustainability Partners has an industry-disrupting alternative to the painful cycle of RFI, RFP, budgeting, financing, bond, taxes, rental, PPA's, leases and shared savings arrangements. Their model provides sustainability in a similar fashion as utility companies provide power... on a month-to-month service agreement.

SP pays for 100% of materials and installation while continually providing maintenance, upgrades, and eventual replacements as newer, better technology arrives. This simple, utility-structured SaaS® agreement gives customers high impact solutions with no cash outlay, no institutional guarantees, and no security interests or collateral, thereby strengthening the clients financials by reducing debt, reserves and operating costs on a continuing basis.

President and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage adds: "We continue to add impressive strategic partners into E3 to help grow our business for Sustainability Partners. These two companies fit our model perfectly for their existing client base and their geographic reach. Our growing network of lead generators will help us tremendously to spread the word on SP's innovative model."

About Premier Holding Corporation

Under the corporate motto, "Everything Energy," Premier is an energy holding company focused on acquiring and integrating energy companies as synergistic subsidiaries. The Company accumulates residential and commercial clients in deregulated markets from all subsidiaries and cross sells energy and energy efficiency products and services including LED lighting, energy management systems, smart home technology, and more, maximizing profit potential and minimizing cost of client procurement. In addition, Premier Holding provides top line management and financial support, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations www.prhlcorp.com.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP), works with customers to invest in and deploy energy efficient initiatives in a no cost, low-risk way with no obligations. The value-added approach of Sustainability-as-a-Service (SaaS®) delivers effective and impactful energy, water and fuel efficient systems to customers by accelerating traditional project and procurement processes. With investment from BlackRock on behalf of their clients, which with $5.1 trillion Assets Under Management is the world's largest asset manager, Sustainability Partners has access to resources for accomplishing the very largest of infrastructure upgrades.

About Coral Sustainable Services

Coral Sustainable services LLC provides strategic consulting and business acceleration services for Greentech, Sustainability & Wellness and sustainable Real Estate companies; emphasizing cross-border industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, India, China and the United States. www.coralsustain.com

About EGW Enterprises

EGW Enterprises, a dba of Energy and Finance, is a Colorado entity that broker's, facilitates, coordinates and matches business entities seeking financing solutions with commercial lending institutions or entities providing such other financing solutions. Energy and Finance and its partners have extensive relationships with large hospital organizations, medical associations, non-profits, commercial property owners, municipal entities, universities, colleges and others organizations seeking energy solutions that are legal or lawful business opportunities pursuant to the Colorado Limited Liability Company Act.

