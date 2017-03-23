Supporting PRHL's agreement with Sustainability Partners, this new agreement will expand the company's sales efforts

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Premier Holding Corporation ( OTCQB : PRHL) announces that it has signed an agreement with Joy Langford & Associates (JL&A) to generate sales and help grow their business through its subsidiary, Energy Efficiency Experts (E3).

E3 is currently working with Joy Langford & Associates, a Los Angeles based energy strategy company that specializes in public private partnerships throughout Southern California, to support and promote the sales agreement the company has with Sustainability Partners.

Over the last two decades, JL&A has fostered energy deals with municipalities in the greater Los Angeles area such as Chino, Diamond Bar, San Bernardino and currently the cities of Vernon and Compton, assisting these communities with everything from LED lighting upgrades, to municipal gas curtailment, waste water management, and air emissions controls. Currently JL&A is assisting PRHL's Subsidiary, Energy Efficiency Experts, with its alliance with Sustainability Partners (SP) and their unique "Sustainability-as-a-Service" business model with both municipalities and in the private sector assisting large building owners.

"JL&A is excited to be working with E3 on this unique product from Sustainability Partners. There is truly no other model like this on the market right now that gives owners and municipalities the freedom to choose the efficiency and sustainability equipment that best serves their needs and at the same time offers them the ability to have truly no out of pocket costs, no financial encumbrance, and no maintenance concerns," says Joy Langford.

As previously reported, Sustainability Partners has an industry-disrupting alternative to the painful cycle of RFI, RFP, budgeting, financing, bond, taxes, rental, PPAs, leases and shared savings arrangements. Their model provides sustainability in a similar fashion as utility companies provide power... on a month-to-month service agreement.

SP pays for 100% of materials and installation while continually providing maintenance, upgrades, and eventual replacements as newer, better technology arrives. This simple, utility- structured SaaS® agreement gives customers high impact solutions with no cash outlay, no institutional guarantees, and no security interests or collateral, thereby strengthening the financials by reducing debt, reserves and operating costs on a continuing basis.

President and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage adds: "We continue to be very excited about our relationship with Sustainability Partners and are increasing our efforts by bringing on strategic partners, such as JL&A who will help us grow this business line. JL&A's client base is in perfect concert with the target audience of SP, so we could not be happier about this relationship."

About Premier Holding Corporation

Under the corporate motto, "Everything Energy," Premier is an energy holding company focused on acquiring and integrating energy companies as synergistic subsidiaries. The Company accumulates residential and commercial clients in deregulated markets from all subsidiaries and cross sells energy and energy efficiency products and services including LED lighting, energy management systems, smart home technology, and more, maximizing profit potential and minimizing cost of client procurement. In addition, Premier Holding provides top line management and financial support, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations www.prhlcorp.com.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) works with customers to invest in and deploy energy efficient initiatives in a no cost, low-risk way with no obligations. The value-added approach of Sustainability-as-a-Service (SaaS®) delivers effective and impactful energy, water and fuel efficient systems to customers by accelerating traditional project and procurement processes. With investment from BlackRock on behalf of their clients, which with $5.1 trillion Assets Under Management is the world's largest asset manager, Sustainability Partners has access to resources for accomplishing the very largest of infrastructure upgrades.

About Joy Langford & Associates

JL&A is recognized as a leader in environmental public policy and strategy, planning and execution, as well as strategic communications. JL&A focuses on climate change, air quality, advanced transportation, clean energy, and livable communities. JL&A works with a large network of corporations as well as policy makers and political leaders -- at all levels of government -- to advance their clients' initiatives. Further, JL&A advises numerous corporations on their corporate social responsibility initiatives to support safety, sustainability and environmental programs and policies that make for a better world.

Premier Holding Corp. Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.