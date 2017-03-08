Premier Holding Corporation's Subsidiary, The Power Company, Maintains High Retention Rate with its Corporate Clients

PRHL Subsidiary, The Power Company maintains its high retention rate with its corporate clients by continuing to utilize its expertise in finding the most competitive energy plans in the industry

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Premier Holding Corporation ( OTCQB : PRHL) today reports that its subsidiary, The Power Company (TPC), has re-signed Creme de la Creme's Chicago area facilities for the third consecutive 3-year term. "One of TPC's strengths is in providing a proactive approach to power purchasing and looking for optimum times to secure energy pricing for its clients," states Cheryl Arts, Managing Partner of The Power Company. "In the case of Creme de la Creme's Chicago area locations, we have been closely monitoring the markets for this customer well in advance of their contract expiration date. At the appropriate time, we advised the client to lock in rates to secure the most favorable pricing possible. TPC will also utilize this proactive approach for Creme de la Creme's locations in other deregulated states."

TPC has been successful in acquiring and maintaining the business of national clients with multiple locations because of its extensive knowledge of the nuances of the many utility companies in the various deregulated states across the country. An in-depth knowledge of each utility company is vital in servicing its national accounts in the most effective way possible. In addition, because of its strong relationships with multiple energy suppliers, TPC is able to advise its clients on which energy suppliers are most cost effective in each geographical area. "National accounts require a level of expertise that can only come from experience," states Patrick Farah, Managing Partner of The Power Company. "We recently secured competitive pricing for a large advertising company for 2300 of its accounts that were located in 7 different states and 14 different utility companies and saved them well over $500,000 per year on their electricity costs. We also re-signed Ziyad Brothers Importing, the largest distributor of imported international foods with 32 Global brands in their portfolio, for the 3rd consecutive contract. To preserve such exceptional relationships with our commercial clients requires industry knowledge, expertise and strong supplier relations."

TPC will continue to expand its business, not only by garnering new clients, but also by continuing to assist its long-term clients with energy protection and management. TPC's full range of services from energy procurement, energy efficiency consulting and assistance with energy construction needs, provides TPC with the resources necessary to service any and all types of commercial clients.

The Company provides financial support and management expertise, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com.

About The Power Company (TPC)The Power Company USA, LLC is a professional energy services firm offering brokerage and consulting services with a progressive and unique perspective on energy management based in Chicago, Illinois. Their mission is to assist companies in reducing and managing their electricity expenses. Their diverse portfolio of energy providers, transparent pricing, and unparalleled industry experience offers customers the freedom of exploring all of their options for choosing the best plan and provider. Operating in all currently deregulated states, including Texas, New York and Illinois, TPC and its partners/suppliers have provided an invaluable service to its clients. Their team has consulted and/or serviced such prominent companies, organizations and governmental entities such as: The City of Dallas, Ralcorp, Choice Hotels, Apex Hospital Systems, Mercedes Dealerships, Leona's Restaurant Group, McDonald's, and many others. Because of the large amount of business transacted and their long-standing relationships with Regional Energy Suppliers, TPC is assured to provide the most competitive prices in the industry. For more information, visit: www.thepowercompany.com

