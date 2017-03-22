Premier Holding Corp.'s The Power Company Expands Sales to Include Home Automation

Premier Holding Corp. Subsidiary The Power Company launches another successful pilot program, expanding its offerings

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Premier Holding Corporation ( OTCQB : PRHL) today announces that its subsidiary, The Power Company (TPC) successfully launched another pilot program to sell home automation along with deregulated power.

Premier's motto of "Everything Energy" continues with its success by helping homeowners reduce energy with automation. The corporation's mission is to help its clients reduce and manage their energy expenses, whether for a large corporation or an individual homeowner.

TPC has been in negotiation with several home automation companies and ran its first test starting in January of 2017. Since then, approximately 65% of TPC's new residential client sales have benefited by including a smart home technology which enables them to control their home lighting directly from their cell phones or desktops. This percentage of adoption is much larger than expected and indicates the expertise possessed by the team at TPC.

"We recognize that peoples' lives are busier than ever and our goal is to make our customers' homes easier to manage. We are able to put people in control of the lighting in their homes at anytime and anywhere from their mobile devices. This is just the beginning. As we expand into additional product offerings, our clients will be able to monitor and control other aspects of their energy usage, such as appliances, heating and hot water", stated Patrick Farah, Managing Partner of The Power Company.

With the continued addition of "smart home" products and services, Premier Holding is helping to make people's lives easier and reduce their energy bills, while providing them insight into their energy usage.

Chairman and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage, said: "The positive reception from clients regarding our supplemental energy efficiency products and services demonstrates that our corporate model of expanding our offerings is extremely effective and will allow us to continue to enhance our growth pattern. We are very impressed with this program and plan to expand it."

About Premier Holding Corporation

The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems, refrigeration systems and smart building technologies. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com.

About The Power Company (TPC)

The Power Company USA, LLC is a professional energy services firm offering brokerage and consulting services with a progressive and unique perspective on energy management based in Chicago, Illinois. Their mission is to assist companies in reducing and managing their electricity expenses. Their diverse portfolio of energy providers, transparent pricing, and unparalleled industry experience offers customers the freedom of exploring all of their options for choosing the best plan and provider. Operating in all currently deregulated states, including Texas, New York and Illinois, TPC and its partners/suppliers have provided an invaluable service to its clients. Their team has consulted and/or serviced such prominent companies, organizations and governmental entities such as: The City of Dallas, Ralcorp, Choice Hotels, Apex Hospital Systems, Mercedes Dealerships, Leona's Restaurant Group, McDonald's, and many others. Because of the large amount of business transacted and their long-standing relationships with Regional Energy Suppliers, TPC is assured to provide the most competitive prices in the industry. For more information visit: www.thepowercompany.com

