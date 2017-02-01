Premier is attempting to avoid public trial in Hydro One suit

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - The Premier and Ministers of Finance and Energy have finally responded to the misfeasance suit, filed against them at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for wrong doing in the sale of shares in Hydro One, with an attempt to avoid a public trial, says Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario and one of the plaintiffs in the suit filed in December.

"Through out the sell-off of Hydro One shares, this government has tried to avoid any form of public scrutiny or debate," said Hahn. "It's not surprising that they want to try and stop the public spotlight this case will bring to their actions."

On December 6, 2016, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), along with individual plaintiffs, CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, family farmer Dianne Dowling and poverty activist John Clarke, filed a misfeasance suit against the Premier and Ministers of Finance and Energy, for wrong doing over the sale of shares in Hydro One. The ultimate goal of the lawsuit is to stop any further privatization of Hydro One.

The Premier and Ministers had until January 31, 2017 to respond to the lawsuit. Rather than filing their Statement of Defence, lawyers operating on behalf of the Premier and Ministers have filed a Motion to Strike in an attempt to avoid a public trial altogether.

"We're confident they won't be successful in their attempt to have the suit dismissed and strongly believe that it is in everyone's best interest that this case to proceed to trial before the next election," said Hahn. "Privatizing our hydro system only hurts the people of Ontario in the long-run. If anyone may have benefitted from the sale of shares, that is simply wrong and the courts need to have the chance to review the evidence."

"We will move quickly to have the Court rule on the motion filed by the Premier's counsel, so that we can proceed to trial," said Hahn.

"In the meantime, we are counting on the Premier to hold off on any further sale of Hydro One shares until the court has been able to hear the case," said Hahn. "The people of Ontario still own the majority of shares and the vast majority of Ontarians want to keep it that way."

CUPE is Ontario's community union, with more than 260,000 members providing quality public services we all rely on, in every part of the province, every day. CUPE Ontario members are proud to work in social services, health care, municipalities, school boards, universities and airlines.