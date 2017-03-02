Premier Private Addiction Rehab Centre Opens Much Needed Outpatient Services Centre

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Aurora Recovery Centre announced today, the opening later this month of a much-needed Outpatient Services Centre on Scurfield Road in Winnipeg, to serve clients from the city and surrounding areas.

The Outpatient Services Centre provides state-of-the-art treatment for individuals and families affected by the fatal disease of addiction. Outpatient addiction treatment is well suited for individuals with Substance Use Disorders who are clean, medically stable and need professional treatment to address the complex issues that underlie, or result from, addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders that lead to relapse. In addition, Aurora's Outpatient Services include both intensive and outpatient programs for family members and loved ones that have been affected by the addict's disease.

"We are very excited to be providing comprehensive leading outpatient addiction treatment services, which are an excellent complement to our world class medical detox and residential treatment program at the Aurora Recovery Centre in Gimli, Manitoba," said Paul D. Melnuk, Chairman and CEO. "There are many individuals who desperately need help with their recovery who may not need, or be able to participate in, inpatient treatment. Furthermore, there is an acute shortage of care for the families and loved ones of addicts who are deeply affected by the disease of addiction," he added.

The Substance Abuse programs are 12 weeks of 8 hours of group therapy and one individual counselling session each week. One program is for clients who desire abstinence based recovery and the other is designed for those in Opioid Replacement Therapy treatment.

Aurora is also providing two family program options. The first is an intensive 20-hour group therapy program over three days and the other is a 12-week program consisting of 8 hours of group therapy and one individual counselling session per week.

Aurora also offers individual, couples and family sessions with its highly experienced and credentialed counsellors and therapists.

Additional information about all Aurora's Substance Abuse Disorder and family treatment programs is available online at www.aurorarecoverycentre.com or by calling one of our Addiction Specialists at 1-844-515-STOP.

Aurora Recovery Centre is a 70 bed, 45,000 square foot private resort style recovery centre featuring a 14-bed, 24/7 medical detox unit and leading residential treatment programs delivered by highly experienced and qualified professionals including, therapists, counsellors and other support staff. It has quickly become a gold standard, cutting edge and industry leading private drug and alcohol treatment centre located just outside of the resort town of Gimli, Manitoba. Situated on the pristine shores of Lake Winnipeg, Aurora's beautiful beachfront and manicured 14 acres produce freedom from all distractions and triggers and yet still less than an hour's drive north of Winnipeg International Airport. It is truly a little piece of heaven, an incredible environment and a great choice to focus on overall wellness and personal recovery.

For more information, visit our:

Website: http://www.aurorarecoverycentre.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aurorarecoverycentre/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6pcXZmJ8aqYxegdwSWvCFw/videos

"Aurora Recovery Centre heals and transforms individuals, families and communities from the ravages of addiction on the picturesque shores of Lake Winnipeg."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/1/11G131781/Images/aurora-recovery-centre-facility-photo-f1f6197e4718a105a6d8baf959a1ceab.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XME3W8cmXBk