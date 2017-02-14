Premier Products Group Closes Acquisition of Satic Incorporated

SILVER SPRING, MD--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Premier Products Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PMPG) (the "Company" or "Premier") today announced they have successfully closed the acquisition of Satic Incorporated ("Satic") (www.saticusa.com). The Company will apply for a name and symbol change to reflect the new business. Mr. B.D. Erickson will assume the position of CEO with Clifford Pope staying in a transitional position for the next 30 days.

Satic is uniquely positioned to begin mass commercialization of several products developed over the years inclusive of the Satic Power Perfect Box as well as new industry specific solutions to be launched in the near future. The Company believes the scalability of these products is significant.

As terms of the transaction, Satic will receive a class of preferred stock, which represents 65% of Premier Products Group, Inc. Full terms and conditions can be found in the 8k filing.

Please look for Mr. BD Erickson on CEOLIVE.tv on Thursday of this week to introduce Satic to investors. Satic USA will also be bolstering our website to include an "Investor Information" section, as well work to enhance our social media programs as we roll out our products and look to educate consumers on the features and benefits.

About Premier Products Group Inc.

Premier Products Group Inc. (PMPG) is an early stage product development company.

About Satic USA

Satic USA are American engineers, designers and manufacturers of innovative energy saving products, headquartered in Missoula, MT.

As manufacturers we are absolutely driven to produce the finest line of products in our sector and take tremendous pride in engineering to the very highest standards of performance.

To that end Satic sets itself apart by taking a fresh look engineering approach to traditional issues, sourcing the latest components available, choosing high quality build materials and assembling to six sigma standards. That culmination has resulted in the power perfect line, offering unparalleled features and benefits in the most effective yet affordable and scalable package on the market at any price. As a result of our superior engineering and design, we feel we have no real competition in our market space. A space currently exploding as the result of factors including raising utility costs, increased electrical demand and the growing concerns related to dirty electricity.

We have a complete line of plug-in and wire-in power conditioners designed to clean electrical service and save money. No other system has our unique circuit board integrated design, allowing it to be smaller, modularly scalable and affordable; yet still more effective than anything else on the market.

Every Satic Power Perfect Energy Saver is manufactured in the U.S.A. of top quality components with meticulous build quality, guaranteed performance and warranted against failure.

Satic Pulse quantum photon lighting technologies proprietary driver design is unequaled in the market today, offering the finest line of energy conscious lighting available.

We have applied our advanced wave-form technology to high quality lighting and partnered with the east's leading lamp manufacturer to produce an incredibly beautiful, full spectrum light that uses very little electricity and lasts for years.

Lastly, we have our Satic Solar Power Pod, modular and fully assembled remote power supply.

Satic's Power Perfect line are not to be confused with anything else on the market as we are the exclusive manufacturers and trademark holders of our proprietary technology and product line.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be seemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.