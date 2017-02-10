Premier Products Group Continues Debt Reduction and Closes in on Acquisition

SILVER SPRING, MD--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - Premier Products Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PMPG) (the "Company" or "Premier") today announced the company has thus far successfully reduced the net corporate debt by more than 26% over the previous 12 months. The initial reductions included over $417,000 in charges, and the Company will continue with further reductions during the current fiscal year.

The Company has finalized due diligence on our previously announced acquisition of Satic USA and anticipates closing the transaction in the imminent future. Mr. Cliff Pope, interim CEO of Premier Products Group, stated, "I'm very pleased that we are moving towards a closing with Satic, I believe the prospects of the transaction will offer our current and future shareholders an incredible opportunity."

About Premier Products Group Inc.

Premier Products Group Inc. (PMPG) is an early stage product development company.

