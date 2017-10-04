Premiering on Videotron: Stingray Classica the World's Premium Classical Music Television Channel

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) -

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multiplatform music services provider, today announced the launch of Stingray Classica, the world's premium classical music television channel. Videotron subscribers will be the first in Canada to enjoy the greatest concerts, operas, and ballets filmed in the most renowned venues, as well as 50 exclusive premieres a year.

Stingray Classica is the only television channel dedicated solely to classical music. Both experts and newcomers to the genre will enjoy a vast range of full-length documentaries and classical music performances.

Stingray Classica brings home to works of the great masters such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, John Adams, and Steve Reich.

By tuning in to Stingray Classica, viewers get a front row seat at renowned venues, festivals and opera houses such as The Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the Disney Hall in Los Angeles, Sir Christopher Wren's Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford, the San Francisco Opera House, and London's The Royal Opera House.

The channel is programmed seasonally and continually updated to present a growing collection of performances and premieres captured around the world.

Stingray Classica will be offered to Videotron subscribers at channel 122 for Standard Definition and at channel 722 for High Definition.

Highlights

An estimated 10 to 15% of the population in major markets attend at least one classical music concert each year

Classica, launched in 1996 and already distributed in 50 countries, was acquired by Stingray in January 2017

Stingray Classica inspires audiences with live opera, ballet and classical music performances recorded in the world's most prestigious venues.

Stingray Classica is the only channel dedicated the masters and maestros of today and yesterday

Programming includes exclusive productions, 50 premieres a year, documentaries, legendary recordings, and rare archive footage.

Quotes

"Our objectives when acquiring Classica were to democratize classical music and help the channel extends its reach by millions," said Eric Boyko, President, Cofounder, and CEO of Stingray. "As music enthusiasts, we believe that the power of great musicianship to transport the mind and soul should be accessible to everyone, no matter the age or background. We could not be more pleased to introduce the channel in Canada with Videotron, a long-standing partner who shares our passion for opening windows on worlds of music discovery. Audiences will love the blend of timeless performances and more accessible works."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has over 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

