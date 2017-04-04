Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Premium Income Corporation (TSX:PIC.A)(TSX:PIC.PR.A) has declared quarterly distributions payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2017 (ex-dividend date: April 11, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.20319 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.