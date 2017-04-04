News Room
Premium Income Corporation
TSX : PIC.A
TSX : PIC.PR.A

Premium Income Corporation

April 04, 2017 16:03 ET

Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Premium Income Corporation (TSX:PIC.A)(TSX:PIC.PR.A) has declared quarterly distributions payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2017 (ex-dividend date: April 11, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares PIC.A $0.20319
Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Contact Information

  • Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    Aaron Ho
    Vice-President, Finance

    Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    121 King Street West, Suite 2600
    Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
    416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
    info@strathbridge.com
    www.strathbridge.com

