VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - RESAAS Services Inc. ( CSE : RSS) ( OTCQX : RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for licensed real estate professionals, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new agreement with the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS®.

This agreement provides all member agents within the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® with the Association Messenger, a private version of RESAAS designed specifically for smaller associations seeking to help their membership communicate more efficiently. Association Messenger provides the foundation to unite a real estate organizations' membership and serves as a launchpad to leverage RealTimeMLS™, RESAAS' flagship solution for MLSs and real estate associations, in the future.

"This is an invaluable service, which provides our brokers and agents a solid strategic advantage and connects them to new opportunities," said Amanda Creel, Association Executive of the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS®. "We are pleased to implement RESAAS' Association Messenger as a valuable addition to the tools we offer our membership."

"Our team strives to provide tools and services that give brokers and agents a simple, effective and integrated way to reach beyond their local association to build strong networks with peers across the real estate industry," said Tom Rossiter, President at RESAAS. "Our focus is on providing technology that makes our customers and their members more successful."

The Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® joins other technology-savvy real estate associations already leveraging RESAAS' technology to empower their members, including the following major markets; San Francisco, San Diego, Miami, Austin, Alameda, Rhode Island, Delta and Oakland/Berkeley.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for licensed real estate professionals. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs.

About Prescott Area Association of REALTORS®

Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR) is dedicated to providing their members with the most current and detailed information available in Real Estate. This helps our members provide unparalleled service and professionalism to their customers.

