Presence Technology, an Enghouse Interactive Company, Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

Presence Widgets Honored for Exceptional Innovation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced that its Presence Technology unit has been honored by TMC, a global, integrated media services provider that named Presence Widgets as a 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Presence Widgets is the Presence Suite functional module that allows users to generate customizable views of Contact Center performance and productivity metrics, both in real time as well as historical, through a simple and effective configuration.

Radical simplicity of using the HTML5-compatible frame Web standard allows Contact Centers to be viewed from anywhere on virtually any device, fixed or mobile. This is achieved without operating system dependencies, browser specifications, applications or plug-ins, said Alfredo Gonzalez, Product Director of Presence Suite.

The 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that advance the call center, CRM and teleservices industries. The award highlights products that enable clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Presence Technology, an Enghouse Interactive company with a 2017 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Its Presence Widgets solution has earned this recognition and I look forward to continued innovation from Presence - Enghouse Interactive going forward."

The 19th Annual Products of the Year Award winners will be published in the 2017 first quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

About Presence Technology - Enghouse

On October 28, 2016, Presence Technology was acquired by Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company founded in 1984, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ENGH. With annual revenue of over $308 million in 2016, Enghouse's global group of companies represent approximately 1,500 employees, hundreds of partners and thousands of customers worldwide.

Presence Suite has been developed for over 15 years by a team of professionals with extensive experience on Contact Center operations. The customer-oriented focus of Presence has led to development of an all-in-one solution that adapts to the specific needs of each user to solve challenges experienced on any environment. This distinctive capability makes Presence the most flexible and easy-to-integrate Contact Center solution in the market.

This technology also brings more flexibility to the Contact Center, matching the dynamism demanded by different operational areas. All these benefits deliver improvements on productivity rates and an unmatchable ROI.

Presence Technology - Enghouse solutions have been implemented in more than 22 countries by a highly specialized partner network that shares a common goal of offering the best product and service that will guarantee our customers success and satisfaction.

For more information visit www.presenceco.com.

TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's definitive source for news, product information and strategies for communications. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. For more information on the magazine, visit http://customer.tmcnet.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.