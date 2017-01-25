Preserving and Showcasing the Historical Heritage of the Eastern Townships

The Government of Canada supports the Societe d'histoire de Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Compton-Stanstead), today announced that the Ville de Sherbrooke will receive $1,027,500 in funding to restore the building that houses the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke. Minister Bibeau made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will help preserve and showcase the heritage of the Eastern Townships by ensuring the conservation of the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke's collections and effectively promoting them.

"As we begin this exciting year marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we believe it is more crucial than ever to support projects that allow local organizations to celebrate their region's history and heritage. We are proud to help communities showcase the significant events that helped shape their history."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am proud to announce the restoration of this building-a true architectural gem in our region and home to the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke. This renovation work will allow the Société to continue its work to preserve and promote our historic heritage."

-The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Compton-Stanstead)

"The people of Sherbrooke are proud of its past and confident in its future. That is why today's announcement to invest in the refurbishment of this important heritage building is a priority for the Ville de Sherbrooke."

-Bernard Sévigny, Mayor of Sherbrooke

"The restoration work planned for the building, which was built in 1885 and features Second Empire style architecture, will help the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke to better achieve its dual mission of preserving and promoting Sherbrooke's historical heritage. It will facilitate public access to private archives and make it easier to present exhibits and showcase priceless artifacts, as well as ensure the longevity of this historical building."

-David Lacoste, President of the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke

The Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke, founded in 1927, has the mission to preserve, study and promote the historical and ethnological heritage of the Eastern Townships.

The historical society has three exhibition rooms, consultation booths accessible to the public and to researchers, and an archive service-accredited by the Bibliothèques et archives nationales du Québec-featuring more than 600 archival fonds and 135,000 iconographic documents.

The restoration work will be carried out from April 1, 2017, to August 31, 2019, and will include the restoration and waterproofing of parts of the foundations, the roof and the outer walls of the building, including facade eaves and mortar. Inside, renovations will include replacing the building's ventilation and improving climate control in the consultation, exhibition and work rooms.

