Preserving Social Housing in Mulgrave Park

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Residents in Mulgrave Park will soon benefit from a $5 million capital improvement investment from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia to preserve social housing in Mulgrave Park. The project will include exterior building repairs, buried services upgrades, and the restoration of retaining walls.
Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Joachim Stroink, MLA for Halifax Chebucto on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, made the announcement today.
"Our Government's investment will help to preserve Mulgrave Park, one Halifax' most significant affordable housing developments. Mulgrave Park is not just an affordable housing development that puts a roof over several families in need - it is also home to many families that are part of a vibrant and close knit community. Our government's investment in Mulgrave Park will help keep a strong sense of community alive by giving residents access to a safe, affordable place to call home.""- Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Halifax
"We're pleased to work with our federal partner to make these capital improvements to Mulgrave Park and other provincially-owned properties across Nova Scotia. Mulgrave Park is a vibrant community and its residents will benefit from these necessary upgrades and repairs." - Joachim Stroink, MLA for Halifax
