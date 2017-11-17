President of Canadian Labour Congress to address Ontario Federation of Labour Delegates

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) - Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress will address the delegates of the Ontario Federation of Labour at the 60th anniversary convention in Toronto. Delegates at the 14th Biennial convention are gathering under the banner "Power ON."

"The Canadian Labour Congress and the Ontario Federation of Labour are steadfast in their goal of improving the lives of workers in Ontario and beyond," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "The OFL is proud to celebrate this milestone year when workers have pushed so hard to win changes to Ontario's labour and employment laws."

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Where: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto Ontario Speaker: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress

Follow the convention blog by clicking here. Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

