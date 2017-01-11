President Obama Appoints American Indian College Fund Early Childhood Expert to Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - President Barack Obama announced his intent to appoint Tarajean Yazzie-Mintz of the Denver-headquartered American Indian College Fund to a key Administrative post on the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Yazzie-Mintz is Co-Director of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and Senior Program Officer of Tribal College and Universities (TCUs) Early Childhood Education Initiatives at the American Indian College Fund. Dr. Yazzie-Mintz previously served as Program Officer of the College Fund's Wakanyeja "Sacred Little Ones," Ké' Family Engagement, and Cultivating Lakota Early Childhood Education Initiatives. She has worked with TCUs and with early learning centers serving Native children, developing curriculum and strengthening early learning programs. Previously, she was an assistant professor at Indiana University, Bloomington from 2005 to 2011. Dr. Yazzie-Mintz was the 2016 recipient of the Harvard Graduate School of Education's Alumni Council Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education. Dr. Yazzie-Mintz received a B.S. and M.Ed. from Arizona State University and an Ed. D. from Harvard University.

Yazzie-Mintz said, "I am humbled and honored to have been chosen to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences in its role of advising the Director of the Institute of Education Statistics. I look forward to working with the dedicated and highly regarded education professionals on this board to serve my country, while sharing my knowledge and experience gained through working with Native communities, families, teachers, and children."

President Obama said, "These fine public servants bring a depth of experience and tremendous dedication to their important roles. I know they will serve the American people well."

About the American Indian College Fund

With its credo "Education is the Answer," the American Indian College Fund is the premier scholarship organization for Native students. Created in 1989 to provide scholarships and support for the nation's 34 tribal colleges, the Fund receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators, including the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, and received its third consecutive four-star rating from Charity Navigator. It provides more than 3,500 Native students with scholarships annually.

