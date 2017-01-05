President Obama Declares January 2017 National Mentoring Month

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - 2017 marks the 15th anniversary of National Mentoring Month's launch in 2002. Since then, each January has served as an annual kickoff of the widespread movement to connect more of the nation's young people with caring adult mentors. In the final month of his presidency, President Barack Obama has once again joined the efforts of MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR), the NBA Family, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Highland Street Foundation by declaring January 2017 National Mentoring Month through a presidential proclamation:

"Nobody succeeds on their own: each young person's strength and resilience is fostered by those who have taught them they can do anything they put their mind to. Whether helping mentees study for a test, learn a new skill, or lift their heads up after a setback, mentors provide them the chance they need to move forward and set their sights even higher. And in helping mentees achieve their goals, mentors can inspire them to reach back and provide the same support to someone else in need of a mentor."

"We're proud of our work with President Obama's Administration to advance mentoring and this public declaration of the impact of mentoring on our nation's unity, strength, and shared prosperity." MENTOR CEO David Shapiro said. "January is a time for every person invested in the mentoring movement to come together, celebrate the potential of our young people when supported, and call others to the movement. This show of support from the President's administration as well as public officials around the nation validates how truly effective mentoring's impact on communities can be in a host of arenas including education, workforce development, public health, and safety."

January also marks the first anniversary of MENTOR's national public awareness campaign, In Real Life, which was launched last year in partnership with the NBA and the Highland Street Foundation in support of the President's My Brother's Keeper initiative. The goal of In Real Life is to build a grassroots movement of mentors, both those who work with youth like teachers, coaches, and family friends, formal mentors through mentoring programs, public and private sector supporters, donors, and advocates who believe that an asset so critical -- mentoring -- cannot be left to chance. This building movement aims to close the gap for the 1 in 3 young people who do not have access to mentoring relationships which are necessary and proven to help them and the nation thrive.

During the campaign's first year, countless real life mentors, celebrities, and public officials from the federal, state, and local levels lent their voices in support of mentoring: NBA stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Karl-Anthony Towns, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford; Grammy-award winning artist Kendrick Lamar; and Academy Award nominee Michael B. Jordan. American Graduate Day Champions encouraged people to mentor and the Christian Science Monitor launched their EqualEd initiative challenging their readers to mentor. Governors from across the country honored mentoring in their states and the U.S. Congress passed resolutions in the U.S. House and Senate honoring National Mentoring Month.

This January, In Real Life will continue to showcase these voices through a series of videos entitled "Mentoring Flipped." These pieces will also celebrate the voices of young people as they show us that we all have something to teach each other. The videos released in January will feature NBA stars Isaiah Thomas, Tobias Harris and Aaron Gordon, 2016 World Series champion Dexter Fowler, and social media star Trent Shelton.

Several January dates have been highlighted as part of National Mentoring Month in an effort to create opportunities for engagement and promote the mentoring movement.

January 12, 2017: "I Am a Mentor Day," when volunteers across our community and the country will share their stories about being a mentor on social media using #MentorIRL.

All are encouraged to support National Mentoring Month by utilizing the digital materials and toolkits available on the campaign website. The campaign will be active on social media through the month of January using the hashtags #MentorIRL and #NationalMentoringMonth.

Each year since its launch in 2002, National Mentoring Month has enjoyed the strong support of the President and the United States Congress.

