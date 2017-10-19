President of Smith-Midland appointed Chair of National Association

MIDLAND, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Smith-Midland Corporation ( OTCQX : SMID) - Ashley Smith, President and COO of Smith-Midland Corp. in Midland, Va., has been appointed the National Precast Concrete Association's (NPCA) Chairman of the Board. Ashley has been involved with NPCA on various product committees and task forces throughout his career and has served on the Board since 2011. His one-year term began on October 14 at NPCA's 52nd Annual Convention in Atlanta, Ga.

"Ashley's long history of leadership, coupled with his precast experience, makes him an ideal person for this role," said NPCA President Ty Gable. "Ashley and the Board will be instrumental in guiding the future direction of the association to ensure it best serves all members and the precast industry."

Smith-Midland Corp. was started in 1960 and the company has been an NPCA member since 1971. Ashley continues the commitment to NPCA started by his father and company co-founder Rodney Smith, who served as NPCA Chair in 1980.

"As leaders in our companies and in the precast concrete industry, we have the opportunity not only to make great products, but to develop great people," Ashley said in his acceptance speech. "As you develop more employees and give them the opportunity to become superstars, you will see a culture shift. We could uncover some gems in our workforces if we just ask."

About Smith-Midland Corporation