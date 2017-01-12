Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit 2017 Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - US Nuclear Corp. ( OTC PINK : UCLE) and strategic partner FlyCam UAV have been invited to participate in the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit 2017 as a member of the Inaugural Career Fair. The Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit is designed to provide our next generation of leaders, 6th grade through college attendees, with vital information for building a better and brighter future.

US Nuclear Corp. CEO Bob Goldstein says, "This preview of the hottest new technologies can inspire students to pursue careers in these exploding technologies, resulting in many high paying design and manufacturing jobs here in the USA."

FlyCam UAV and US Nuclear are two of the twenty US companies selected to showcase far-reaching new technology and creative innovation. In 2016 FlyCam UAV, a drone manufacturer, partnered with US Nuclear, a global leader in radiation and chemical detection. The two companies have married their two technologies with the NEO, an all-weather UAV octocopter now carrying a number of radiation and chemical detection sensors. Mounted with advanced radiation and chemical sensor technology, these UAVs are able to efficiently survey large areas for contamination, thereby saving time, eliminating the risk to workers, and surveying previously inaccessible areas.

These UAVs equipped with radiation and chemical sensors provide a proactive tool not previously available. Prior to this new technology personnel had to be equipped with protective clothing, hazmat suits and hand-held Geiger counters, and walk or drive into extremely hazardous situations. With the advent of this unique merged technology, UAVs equipped with radiation and chemical sensors, personnel can now safely pilot a UAV into a contaminated area and quickly get real time data downloaded remotely to a laptop. That data is displayed as a full Gamma spectrum which provides radioactive isotope identification with GPS mapping to first responders and a wide range of markets and industries.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com