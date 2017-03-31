President's and Eagle Award Winners Honored at Annual Federal 100 Gala

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - FCW, an 1105 Media, Inc. brand, announced the recipients of the esteemed President's and Eagle Awards at the sold out 28th annual Federal 100 Awards Gala held on March 30th at The Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C.

The Federal 100 Awards are presented each year to government and industry leaders celebrating the achievements of the individuals who have gone above and beyond their daily duties to make a difference in the community they serve.

Lesley Field, the President's Award winner, was recognized for her work as an unsung hero who has served as the acting head of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy in the Office of Management and Budget four times for a total of 34 months and counting -- longer than a number of recent administrators.

The Eagle Award is presented to two honorees, one from government and one from industry, who are considered the best-in-class for 2017 whose contributions are felt throughout the federal IT community. The award for the government category went to Dave Powner, the Government Accountability Office's director of IT management issues, and the industry award went to David Moskovitz, Chief Executive for Accenture Federal Services.

"A central theme of the Federal 100 awards is that people are the most precious IT commodity," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "Lesley and both Daves are especially good examples of that. In this time of transition for government, it is important to recognize the contributions of career civil servants and their industry partners who provide the knowledge and continuity that are essential to success in a new administration."

Detailed winner profiles are featured on FCW.com, and appear in the March 30 print and digital issues of FCW.

