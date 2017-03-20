Presidio Hires Real Estate Veteran Kent MacDiarmid as Asset Manager Consultant

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Kent MacDiarmid, a real estate veteran with almost 30 years of experience managing, planning and developing communities in the Sacramento area, has joined Presidio Residential Capital as an asset manager consultant.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Kent's level of experience in real estate acquisition and development and entitlements," said Presidio principal Paul Lucatuorto.

MacDiarmid will work part time for Presidio while continuing as principal and president of The MacDiarmid Company, a consulting firm for real estate development he founded in 1993. Through his company, MacDiarmid has played a key role in planning and developing some of the region's largest communities, including Placer Vineyards in Placer County and Metro Air Park in Sacramento County.

"I am humbled to be part of this dynamic company and team of extraordinarily talented professionals at Presidio Residential Capital," MacDiarmid said. "I hope to provide additional leadership to the team to help grow the company and its builder partners."

Before he founded The MacDiarmid Company, MacDiarmid was vice president of community development for Coker-Ewing Company in Roseville, Calif., where he was responsible for all aspects of land development including acquisition, project management, entitlements, planning, engineering and infrastructure construction.

MacDiarmid received a bachelor's degree in business administration from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.