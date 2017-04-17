Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Appoints Joseph L. Damasio Jr. as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH EASTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Mr. Joseph L. Damasio Jr. joined the Company as its Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") on April 10, 2017.

Mr. Damasio has over 20 years of finance and accounting experience, most recently as Finance Director at Nelipak Packaging, a private equity backed medical packaging manufacturer with over $100M in global annual sales. Before joining Nelipak, Mr. Damasio held various financial positions at CP Bourg, IQE KC, and Kopin Corporation. Prior to Kopin, Mr. Damasio was employed by Pressure BioSciences, Inc., first as Accounting Manager (2007), then as Controller (2008), and finally as Vice President of Finance and Administration (2011). Prior to joining PBI, Mr. Damasio was a senior accountant at BearingPoint, Inc. (formerly KPMG Consulting) and an auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, LLP. Mr. Damasio began his financial career with NEN Life Science Products Inc., a subsidiary of PerkinElmer Inc. Mr. Damasio earned a bachelor's degree in accounting, with honors, from the University of Massachusetts. He holds an MBA and MSF from Boston College and is a Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts.

"The Company has developed and is beginning to implement a comprehensive fiscal plan that we believe is both achievable and sustainable, while supporting continued growth," said Mr. Damasio. "Among its many goals, the plan calls for an up-list to the NASDAQ stock market, the addition of personnel in key areas, a strong focus in and expansion of sales and marketing, and a march towards profitability. I look forward to being part of the senior management team at PBI, and am grateful for the opportunity to help define the Company's future."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We are delighted to have Joe re-join the senior management team at PBI. During his five years away, Joe gained a wealth of knowledge and experience that we believe will help us significantly as we look to accelerate the Company's growth on our path to profitability and long-term success. Welcome back, Joe."

