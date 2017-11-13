Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

SOUTH EASTON, MA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Third Quarter 2017 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay approximately one day after the call (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website).

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a question & answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") ( OTCQB : PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities are emerging in the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (such as oils and water, fluoropolymers and alcohol, etc.), and to prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

